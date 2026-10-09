Twinkle Khanna gives a glimpse of her Diwali candle collection, says her home smells of mogra

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Author and entrepreneur Twinkle Khanna has offered a peek into her preparations for the festive season.

She shared photographs while working on her Diwali gifting collection of candles. Taking to Instagram, Twinkle spoke about balancing her writing commitments with her entrepreneurial venture, describing herself as a “jack of many trades” who has also become a “candle wali." “I’m a jack of many trades and the master of one. Writing will always be my main gig but between deadlines, I also became a candle wali,” she wrote.

Talking about her work on the festive collection, the ‘Mela’ actress revealed that she has been experimenting with different fragrances, jars, labels, and ribbons to ensure every detail is just right. “I’ve been working on our Diwali gifting collection, which is also an excuse to play with fragrances, jars, labels, and ribbons. Clearly, I need my glasses now to make sure everything is indeed perfect,” she added.

Twinkle also shared her thoughts on how fragrance can shape the atmosphere of a home, revealing that the scent of mogra dominates her own space. “The first thing you notice when you walk into a home is the fragrance. Mine smells like a basket of mogra. The perks of owning a candle company. Now I want to know what you think a Diwali candle should smell like? Champa? Mogra? Sandalwood?.”

She then invited her followers to share their preferences for festive candle fragrances, asking whether they would choose champa, mogra, or sandalwood for a Diwali candle.

Twinkle shared a series of pictures capturing candid moments of herself writing and making candles for her Diwali gifting collection. In the pictures, she is seen striking candid poses while immersed in her writing and experimenting with candle-making, offering a peek into her creative pursuits beyond her writing desk.

After bidding farewell to acting, Twinkle Khanna carved a niche for herself in the literary world. She ventured into writing in 2015 with her debut non-fiction book, Mrs Funnybones, and later released The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, a collection of short stories.

--IANS

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