April 09, 2026 12:21 PM हिंदी

Tusshar Kapoor shares throwback clip as he misses Jeetendra’s birthday

Tusshar Kapoor shares throwback clip as he misses Jeetendra’s birthday

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor posted an old video from his father Jeetendra’s birthday, as he missed the veteran star’s 84th celebrations owing to work commitments.

Tusshar took to Instagram, where he shared a video featuring him with his father cutting a huge chocolate cake. The video also featured his grandson along with others. The Mohammed Rafi song Baar Baar Din Ye Aaye from his 1967 Farz was playing in the backdrop.

Farz, which also stars Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan and actress Karisma Kapoor’s mother Babita, was directed by Ravikant Nagaich.

Tusshar wrote: “Owing to my work schedule, I haven’t been party to a cake cutting for dad this time so sharing a small moment from last years birthday! In his own inimitable style! happybirthdaytoyou #dad #OGbirthdayboywiththeogbirthdaysong.”

Talking about the “jumping jack” of Bollywood, has worked in more than 200 films. He kickstarted his journey in Hindi cinema with the 1964 film Geet Gaya Patharon Ne. He shot to fame with the 1967 film Farz.

He has given out hist such as Jeene Ki Raah, Humjoli, Caravan, Bidaai, Udhar Ka Sindur, Dharam Veer, Swarg Narak, Jaani Dushman, Aasha, Meri Aawaz Suno, Farz Aur Kanoon, Himmatwala, Tohfa, Maqsad, Swarag Se Sunder, Khudgarz, Thanedaar, Boond Jo Ban Gayee Moti, Mere Huzoor, Dharti Kahe Pukar Ke, Jigri Dost, Parichay, Khushboo, Kinara, Priyatama, Lok Parlok, Takkar, Jyoti, Pyaasa Sawan and Sanjog

Talking about Tusshar, he made his debut with as an assistant to David Dhawan. His debut as an actor was in 2001 with the Kareena Kapoor-starrer Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, a remake of the Telugu super hit Tholi Prema.

The actor, in a career spanning almost 25 years, has starred in projects such as Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa alongside Esha Deol. Tusshar was then seen in projects such as Jeena Sirf Merre Liye, Yeh Dil, Gayab, Khakee, Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, Golmaal, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3, The Dirty Picture, Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum, Shor in the City, Shootout at Wadala, Chaar Din Ki Chandni, Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3, Mastizaade, Golmaal Again, Simmba, Laxmii, Maarrich.

--IANS

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