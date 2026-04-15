Turkey: Four killed, 20 injured in another school shooting

Ankara, April 15 (IANS) As many as four people, including three students and a teacher, were killed and 20 others injured in a shooting incident at Ayser Calik Middle School in Turkey's Kahramanmaras on Wednesday.

Kahramanmaras Governor Mukerrem Unluer stated that the attacker was an eighth class student who carried weapons to the school, Turkey's leading Anadolu news agency reported.

The shooting incident in Kahramanmaras comes a day after a former student opened fire in his former school in Siverek, injuring 16 people, including students.

Speaking to reporters, Unluer said, "An 8th-grade student, carrying weapons in his backpack, entered two classrooms where students were present and opened fire indiscriminately, causing deaths and injuries. Unfortunately, we have four fatalities. One of them was a teacher, and three were students. We also have 20 injured, four of whom are currently undergoing surgery and are believed to be in critical condition. Our efforts continue."

Mukerrem Unluer stated that an investigation has been launched into the incident. The attacker has died while his father has been arrested.

When asked about the shooter's condition, Unluer said, "He also passed away. He shot himself during the commotion. Whether it was suicide or if he shot himself during the commotion is currently unknown. The 8th-grade student who caused the incident is one of our students, and his father is a former police officer. We suspect he took his weapons. He came with five guns and seven magazines and entered two classrooms."

Turkey's Justice Minister Akin Gurlek stated that the Office of the Chief Public Prosecutor of Kahramanmaraş has initiated an investigation into the gun attack at school.

"Following the armed attack that occurred at a school in Kahramanmaraş, the Office of the Chief Public Prosecutor of Kahramanmaraş has immediately initiated an investigation; 3 Deputy Chief Public Prosecutors and 4 Public Prosecutors have been assigned," Gurlek posted on X.

"Our Chief Public Prosecutor and the assigned public prosecutors are continuing their examinations at the scene. A broadcasting ban has been imposed for the sake of the investigation's integrity, and it is of great importance that our media organizations exercise utmost sensitivity regarding the confidentiality of the investigation. Necessary briefings regarding all stages of the investigation will be provided by the competent authorities," he added.

On Tuesday, at least 16 people were injured after a young man opened indiscriminate fire in the corridor of his former school in Siverek district of Turkey. The attacker died later after committing suicide.

Sanliurfa Governor Hasan Sildak met the injured people at Siverek State Hospital in connection with the shooting incident at Ahmet Koyuncu Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School. Speaking to reporters outside the hospital, he stated that 16 people were injured in the incident which occurred after the suspect entered the school and fired randomly, Anadolu Agency reported. He mentioned that the incident is being probed from multiple angles.

--IANS

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