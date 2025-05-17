Tulsi & Mihir’s story back on screen in a new format with 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'

May 17, 2025 1:08 AM हिंदी

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) India’s most iconic television show, "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" is returning in a movie format on JioHotstar as a 20-part mini movie series.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms, the series delivers the emotional gravitas of the original while speaking to today’s viewer in a modern, digestible format. Smriti Irani returns as the indomitable Tulsi Virani, leading a fresh narrative that explores new-age family dilemmas, generational transitions, and enduring traditions.

Producer Ektaa Kapoor expressed her excitement, saying, “When we created 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' over two decades ago, we never imagined it would become such a defining part of India’s television legacy. With 'Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: Tulsi Ka Safar', our intent is to revisit and celebrate that legacy by curating the most powerful moments from the original series into a format that today’s audiences can experience with fresh eyes. It’s a tribute to the characters, emotions, and stories that resonated so deeply, and we’re excited to bring this nostalgia-packed journey to JioHotstar for both old fans and a whole new generation."

Ronit Roy, who joins the series in a pivotal role, added, “I’m really excited that JioHotstar is bringing this timeless saga to life in a fresh and creative way. It’s wonderful to see a story so close to people’s hearts connect with both longtime fans and new viewers, creating something meaningful for everyone. With 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi : Tulsi Ka Safar', the essence is being revived in a more cinematic and accessible way on JioHotstar. I’m honored to be part of this iconic universe, even in a refreshed capacity, and I’m excited for audiences to re-engage with the rich storytelling that made it legendary."

Amar Upadhyay, who reprises his role as Mihir Virani, shared, “Stepping back into Kyunki’s world through 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: Tulsi Ka Safar' has been like flipping through a beloved old photo album. It’s not about recreating, but about reliving those moments that left an imprint on so many hearts. This new format on JioHotstar allows viewers to re-experience Mihir’s story with renewed perspective and emotion, and I’m thrilled that both longtime fans and first-timers will get to see what made this character and show so iconic."

Each 3-hour mini-movie drops every Friday on JioHotstar.

