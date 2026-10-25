Tuborg maker Carlsberg India’s FY26 revenue slips 2.2 pc ahead of IPO

Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) IPO-bound brewer Carlsberg India has reported a 2.2 per cent decline in its revenue from operations to Rs 8,708.8 crore in FY26.

According to financial data accessed through business intelligence platform Tofler, the company's total income, including other income, stood at Rs 8,814.96 crore for the financial year ended March 2026, down 2.25 per cent from Rs 9,018.18 crore in the previous financial year.

However, its profit rose 22 per cent year-on-year to Rs 534.51 crore, as per the financial data.

Carlsberg India, which markets popular beer brands such as Tuborg, Carlsberg Elephant and Kronenbourg 1664 Blanc in the country, had posted revenue from operations of Rs 8,906.5 crore and a profit of Rs 437.94 crore in FY25.

The financial performance comes as the company advances its stock market debut plans. In July 2026, Carlsberg India confidentially filed draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an initial public offering and subsequently received regulatory approval on October 1. The proposed share sale is reportedly expected to raise as much as $700 million.

During FY26, the brewer's royalty payments to its parent entity increased 13.23 per cent to Rs 90.01 crore. At the same time, excise duty expenses, one of the company's largest cost components, fell nearly 12 per cent to Rs 4,816.83 crore from Rs 5,468.24 crore a year earlier.

Marketing and publicity expenditure declined marginally by 2.24 per cent to Rs 69.22 crore. However, spending on sales promotion surged 42.62 per cent to Rs 848.71 crore, compared with Rs 595.07 crore in FY25.

Helped by lower excise duty costs and tighter expense management, Carlsberg India's total expenses fell 4 per cent to Rs 8,090.81 crore in FY26 from Rs 8,426.23 crore in the preceding financial year.

Carlsberg India is wholly owned by South Asian Breweries Pte Ltd, Singapore, which in turn operates under Carlsberg South Asia Pte Ltd, the holding company for the Danish brewer's South Asian business.

--IANS

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