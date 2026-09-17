September 17, 2026 12:04 PM हिंदी

Trupti Khamkar reveals if she felt insecure around Kareena Kapoor in Daayra: Saw another side of her

Trupti Khamkar reveals if she felt insecure around Kareena Kapoor in Daayra: Saw another side of her

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Actress Trupti Khamkar is currently gearing up to return to the silver screen with Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming film Daayra, which stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles.

The project also marks Trupti’s reunion with Kareena after their work together in Crew.

Trupti, in an exclusive conversation with IANS, opened up about sharing screen space with Kareena once again and revealed what it was like to work with an actor known for her strong screen presence.

Talking about her experience, Trupti said, “Yes, I was lucky to be with the queen of beauty, the diva, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and I saw another side of her. She’s definitely the most beautiful person, a very beautiful soul and a hardworking actor. I have seen her really work hard for this one.”

The actress also explained why she does not feel insecure while performing alongside a strong actor. Trupti added, “I believe that when there is a strong actor who is standing next to you, they only give you power. They support you and make you look better. That is the identity of a very strong actor. So, if an actor makes you feel insecure, he is probably insecure himself.”

Trupti further spoke about how she has been fortunate to work with actors who are secure and supportive on set. She said, “You feel the energy. I think I have always been lucky to have strong actors who are so secure, who are so easy with their job that they fill you in. They are all giving. Kareena Kapoor is the most giving co-actor you can ever find.”

Sharing what makes such collaborations special on screen, she continued, “When two or more giving actors come together on screen, it just makes the scene very rich. This film is that. This film is all about everybody who has a very strong screen presence and a very strong skill set. They are very beautiful actors and very truthful that just feed off each other, and you see it in the scene. You see that the scene becomes richer.”

Calling the opportunity a dream, Trupti concluded, “I think somebody like Kareena is a dream. Every actor should get to work with Meghna Gulzar and, of course, the Queen Kareena.”

Daayra, directed by Meghna Gulzar, is set to hit the theatres on September 18.

–IANS

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