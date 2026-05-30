'India is proud of you': Raksha Khadse hails Pooja's stellar performance at U20 Athletics Championships

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) India’s rising high jump star Pooja received high praise from Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse after scripting history with a gold medal-winning performance at the 22nd Asian U20 Athletics Championships in Hong Kong.

The young athlete cleared 1.93m to win gold and set a new national record, surpassing the previous mark of 1.92m held by Sahana Kumari since 2012. Her effort also eclipsed the championship record of 1.90m set by Uzbekistan’s Svetlana Radzivil in 2006.

Congratulating the teenager on her landmark achievement, Khadse said the nation was proud of her accomplishment and hailed her journey as an inspiration for aspiring athletes across the country.

“India is proud of you, Pooja. Your flight will continue to inspire generations to come to reach new heights,” Khadse wrote in a post on social media.

The minister described the gold medal-winning leap as a historic moment for Indian athletics, noting that Pooja had first improved her own Under-20 national record by clearing 1.91m before going on to scale 1.93m and claim the senior national record as well.

According to Khadse, the achievement made Pooja India’s all-time No. 1 women’s high jumper and helped her surpass the 14-year-old national record set by Sahana Kumari. The jump also enabled her to attain the qualification standard for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

"First, she cleared 1.91 meters to improve her own Under-20 national record. Immediately after, with a stunning 1.93-meter jump, she also claimed the senior women's national record in her name. This is the highest height ever achieved by any Indian woman in the high jump," she said.

“This is not just a gold medal, but a flight of dreams, dedication, and tireless hard work. Pooja's historic achievement sends a message to millions of young athletes across the country that when goals are set high and resolve remains unwavering, no height is impossible,” she added.

A total of 48 Indian athletes, 30 men and 18 women, are representing the country at the Asian U20 Athletics Championships 2026 in Hong Kong, being held from May 28 to 31.

Indian athletes will also be aiming to secure qualification for the World U20 Athletics Championships 2026, set to be held at Hayward Field from August 5 to 9.

--IANS

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