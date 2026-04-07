April 07, 2026 9:09 PM हिंदी

Trump warns Iran: Whole civilization will die tonight

Trump warns Iran: Whole civilization will die tonight

Washington, April 7 (IANS) US President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned that “a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again” as he signalled a “complete and total regime change” in Iran, framing the unfolding crisis as one of the most consequential moments in modern global history.

In a post on his social media platform, Trump struck a stark and urgent tone, suggesting both imminent destruction and the possibility of political transformation.

“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will,” he wrote.

He then pointed to what he described as a decisive shift in Iran’s leadership.

“However, now that we have complete and total regime change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, who knows?” Trump said.

The remarks come amid an escalating US-Iran confrontation that has intensified over the past several days, with military operations expanding and diplomatic signals narrowing.

Trump framed the moment as historic in scale.

“We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World,” he said.

He also delivered a sweeping critique of Iran’s leadership since the Islamic Revolution.

“47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end,” Trump added.

He closed his message with a direct appeal: “God Bless the Great People of Iran!”

The statement follows a series of developments in recent days, including US military strikes on Iranian-linked targets and mounting pressure on Tehran over its control of key regional waterways and infrastructure.

Washington has signalled that it is prepared to escalate further if its demands are not met, particularly on ensuring the free flow of global energy supplies through critical maritime routes.

Iran, however, has shown no indication of backing down, maintaining a defiant posture and warning of retaliation against US interests and regional assets.

--IANS

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