Trump warns Iran, open to direct talks

Washington, Oct 6 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has warned that Iran would “suffer greatly” if it was behind threats that prompted Washington to move military assets from Britain, even as he said he remained open to direct talks with Tehran.

Trump, speaking to reporters before departing aboard Marine One, addressed Iran several times as he fielded questions about the movement of US bombers, tensions in the Middle East, energy supplies and an attack involving FlyDubai.

Asked whether a specific threat had prompted the United States to pull bombers back from Britain, Trump confirmed there had been threats.

“Yeah, I think we can say that. I mean, they didn't fly out by accident, yeah,” Trump said.

“No, but there were some threats and, rather than tempting the enemy, we'll capture the enemy and beat the enemy. But why should we leave them there? So, we moved them around a little bit, not very far.”

Trump did not initially identify those behind the threat.

Later, he was asked whether there was a risk that Iran had brought combat drones into Britain and whether that was why the US assets had been moved.

“I can't tell you that but if they did, they'll suffer greatly,” Trump said.

The President then disclosed that US authorities knew who was behind the threat.

“So, we had a threat and if we're going to be threatened, we'll just move them and that sort of alleviates that. And we actually know the people that made the threat and they've got themselves a big problem,” he said.

Asked whether those responsible were linked to Iran, Trump replied: “They would be linked to Iran.”

Trump nevertheless said Britain remained a safe location for American forces.

“I think it is and I have a very good relationship with your new prime minister,” he said when asked whether the UK was still a safe space for US forces.

Despite his warning to Tehran, Trump also left the door open to diplomacy.

Asked directly whether he was open to direct talks with the Iranians, Trump gave a one-word response: “Yeah, always.”

The President also accused Iran of responsibility for an attack involving FlyDubai.

Asked whether he thought Iran was responsible for what the questioner described as a terrorist attack involving the airline, Trump said: “I do; I personally do.”

He did not elaborate or present evidence during the exchange to support the allegation.

Iran also surfaced as Trump discussed oil and fuel prices and the consequences of disruptions to Russian refineries.

“Gasoline prices are going down very rapidly. When the war ends, they'll drop like a rock and the war is going to end very soon,” Trump said.

He said attacks on Russian refineries were creating problems for diesel supplies and that Europe and the United States were drawing on reserves.

“And oil prices are coming down and here's the nice part -- Iran will never have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said.

--IANS

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