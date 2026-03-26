Trump vows 'historic' midterm sweep for Republicans, hits out at Democrats

Washington, March 26 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has projected confidence of a strong Republican showing in the midterm elections, attacking Democrats sharply while highlighting his administration’s economic, military, and border policies.

Addressing a House Republican dinner at Union Station here on Wednesday (Local time), Trump said his administration had delivered major results and would “defy history” in the upcoming elections.

“With your help this November, we’ll defeat the radical left Democrats, and we’ll win a midterm victory like our country has never seen,” Trump said.

He framed the election as a referendum on his presidency, arguing that Republicans had a mandate after winning the last election. “We won all seven swing states… We won the electoral college… We won the popular vote,” he said.

Trump also highlighted fundraising success, noting that the event raised a record amount. “Tonight… we raised $37 million. New record,” he said.

In a wide-ranging speech, Trump credited his administration with reducing illegal immigration and drug inflows, while claiming improvements in crime rates. “For 10 months in a row, zero illegal aliens have been admitted to the United States of America,” he said.

He also pointed to enforcement measures at airports and the use of immigration agents. “They’re doing such an unbelievable job at the airports,” Trump said, adding that wait times had dropped significantly.

On foreign policy, Trump said the US had taken decisive action against Iran’s nuclear ambitions. “We had to cut out the cancer… The cancer was Iran with a nuclear weapon,” he said.

He claimed recent military operations had weakened Iran significantly. “We knocked out their navy, we knocked out everything,” Trump said.

Trump also asserted that Iran was seeking negotiations. “They are negotiating… they want to make a deal so badly,” he said.

The President repeatedly attacked Democrats, accusing them of pursuing “horrible policy” and creating instability. “They want to create chaos… They can’t do policy no good,” he said.

He criticised opposition to voter identification laws and immigration controls, saying, “The only reason you don’t want that is that you want to cheat.”

Trump also accused Democrats of blocking legislative priorities, including border security and crime measures. “We need a few more votes… we could do things that would be a miracle,” he said.

On the economy, he claimed progress in reducing inflation and drug prices. “We have lowered the price of drugs by 50, 60, 70, 80 and 90 per cent,” he said.

He also promoted tax measures such as eliminating taxes on tips and overtime. “No tax on tips… no tax on overtime,” Trump said.

Trump closed by urging party unity and a strong campaign push ahead of the elections. “You have to fight, and you have to be tough… Republicans have to stick together,” he said.

He ended with a familiar political slogan, saying, “We will make America safe again… and most importantly, we will make America great again.”

The midterm elections, due later this year, will determine control of Congress and are being closely watched as a test of the administration’s political strength. Historically, US presidents’ parties tend to lose seats in midterms, though Trump argued this trend would be reversed.

The Republican Party currently holds narrow majorities in Congress, making the upcoming contests critical for shaping legislative priorities, including immigration, taxation and foreign policy.

--IANS

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