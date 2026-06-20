Trump unveils new Air Force One bridge aircraft

Washington, June 20 (IANS) US President Donald Trump unveiled the US Air Force's new VC-25B Bridge aircraft, describing it as a symbol of American power and a long-awaited replacement for the ageing presidential fleet.

Speaking at Joint Base Andrews after touring the aircraft and addressing servicemembers, Trump said the modified Boeing 747 would serve as an interim presidential aircraft while the permanent next-generation Air Force One programme is completed.

"The other plane was about 35 years old and it was time," Trump said, noting that the existing aircraft had served multiple presidents. He added that the new aircraft was "virtually double the size" and represented the United States in a manner befitting its global standing.

The aircraft, called VC-25B Bridge, arrived at the Presidential Airlift Group this week and has begun a series of commissioning flights. The flights are designed to validate mission capability and complete the final protocols required before the aircraft can formally enter the presidential airlift fleet.

"The safety and security of the commander in chief is our highest priority," Air Force Secretary Troy Meink said in a statement announcing the aircraft's arrival.

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach said the programme demonstrated that the service could deliver "a secure, reliable airborne command post on an accelerated timeline".

Trump praised the military personnel and contractors who completed the conversion in roughly 10 months.

"With the extraordinary devotion of many of you here today, this plane was transformed into a flying White House at a level of luxury that nobody's ever seen before," he said.

The President also thanked the Emir of Qatar for making the aircraft available after Washington sought a quicker solution while awaiting delivery of the long-delayed Boeing VC-25B programme.

"We were at a little bit of a log jam. We're waiting for the normal 747s," Trump said. "We'd like to use it for a little while because the planes are pretty old."

According to Air Force officials, the Bridge aircraft underwent extensive modifications focused on security, safety and mission communications. The service said the aircraft is equipped with advanced secure communications systems and was modified under a disciplined engineering process designed to meet the requirements of presidential travel.

Pool reporters granted a brief tour described a spacious interior with tan leather seating, conference facilities, extensive wood panelling and multiple communications systems. Air Force officials told reporters the aircraft also includes lay-flat seating and enhanced operational capabilities.

Trump highlighted the aircraft's range and communications equipment, saying it features "the highest level" of communications technology and "four or five different sets of double and triple communications".

He also announced that the aircraft is expected to lead a major military flyover during America's 250th anniversary celebrations and the July 4 commemorations next year.

"My return from the G7 Summit was the last planned trip aboard the VC-25A," Trump said, referring to the current presidential aircraft fleet. He suggested the older aircraft could eventually be placed in museums because of their historical significance.

The current VC-25A aircraft entered service during the administration of President George H.W. Bush and have carried every US president since then. The aircraft are among the most recognisable symbols of the American presidency and serve as airborne command centres capable of supporting the commander in chief during crises.

--IANS

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