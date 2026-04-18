Trump touts gains, targets rivals at rally

Washington, April 18 (IANS) President Donald Trump touted economic gains, claimed foreign policy breakthroughs and urged supporters to deliver a Republican victory in the midterm elections, striking a combative tone at a Turning Point USA event in Arizona.

“Our economy is booming, incomes are rising, investment is soaring, inflation has been defeated,” Trump said. “Our workers are thriving, our border is closed, and America is respected all over the world.”

He described the 2024 election as decisive, saying Republicans “won all seven swing states” and secured both the Electoral College and popular vote. “That’s called a landslide,” he said.

Trump repeatedly stressed the importance of the midterms. “We have to win the midterms… and we’ll do everything we can to do it together,” he said, predicting a “landslide” if turnout remains high.

On foreign policy, Trump said Iran would “never have a nuclear weapon” and claimed progress in talks. He said the Strait of Hormuz was “fully open and ready for business” but added that a US naval presence would remain in place.

He also criticised NATO allies. “They were absolutely useless when we needed them,” Trump said, while asserting that the United States had built “the greatest military the world has ever seen.”

Trump claimed recent diplomacy had led to “an unprecedented ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.” He thanked several countries, including Pakistan and Gulf states, for their role. “They’ve all helped tremendously,” he said.

On domestic policy, Trump focused heavily on immigration and crime. He said there had been “zero illegal aliens” entering the country in recent months and that violent crime had fallen sharply. He added that fentanyl flows were down “by an astounding 59 per cent” and illegal drug shipments by sea had dropped “by 97 per cent.”

He highlighted tax cuts, deregulation and education changes as key achievements. “We passed the largest tax cuts… the largest spending cuts… and the largest regulation cuts in American history,” he said.

Trump also attacked Democrats, accusing them of backing open borders and opposing enforcement measures. “Democrats want to protect criminal aliens,” he said, contrasting that with Republican efforts to deport offenders.

The president framed the election as a choice between competing visions. “If you want a rich and strong… country, you must go out in the midterms and vote Republican,” he said.

The speech blended policy claims with campaign rhetoric and drew strong applause from the audience, especially on immigration and national security.

Trump’s remarks come as both parties intensify campaigning ahead of the midterm elections, which will determine control of Congress.

Turning Point USA has emerged as a key platform for conservative mobilisation, particularly among younger voters, and Trump’s appearance underscored his continued influence over Republican strategy.

--IANS

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