Trump touts $19.1 trillion investment surge

Washington, June 24 (IANS) President Donald Trump claimed that the United States has attracted $19.1 trillion in investment commitments over the past year, arguing that his administration's economic policies have transformed America into what he called the world's most attractive destination for global capital.

Speaking at a Mack Trucks manufacturing facility in Macungie, Pennsylvania, Trump pointed to investment pledges, stock market gains and manufacturing expansion as evidence of what he described as a dramatic economic turnaround since returning to office.

"A short time ago, we were a dead country. We were laughed at all over the world," Trump told workers and supporters gathered at the plant.

The President said foreign governments and investors that once doubted the United States were now committing unprecedented amounts of capital to the American economy.

"The king of Saudi Arabia said it. Two years ago I was over there he said, 'you know, sir, two years ago you were a dead country and now you're the hottest country anywhere in the world,'" Trump said.

According to Trump, investment commitments have come from a range of countries across the Middle East and beyond.

"He then proceeded to announce that he's investing $2 trillion in our country along with Qatar, along with UAE, Bahrain is investing, Kuwait's investing, but countries from all over the world are investing in the United States," he said.

Trump contrasted those commitments with investment levels during the previous administration.

"In four long years of the Crooked Joe Biden administration, they got less than $1 trillion of new investment," he said.

"But in less than one year... we just got the final $19.1 trillion in 12 months. Can you believe that? Investment from all over the globe."

The President also highlighted stock market performance, saying investors had responded positively to his economic agenda.

"Since the election, the stock market has set 73 all-time records," Trump said.

He further claimed that retirement savings had benefited from the market's gains.

"The typical 401(k), as you know, is up almost $30,000," he said, adding that it was "up 44 percent."

Trump linked the investment surge to his tariff policies, which he said were encouraging companies to manufacture products inside the United States rather than import them from abroad.

"That's why you have all of these factories being built," he said. "They're already opening."

The President cited several projects in Pennsylvania, including a planned $3.5 billion manufacturing facility by Eli Lilly, an expansion by Nokia and a medical-device investment by B. Braun.

"More Americans are working today than at any time in the history of our country," Trump said.

He also pointed to trade figures that he said reflected growing economic strength.

"American exports to the rest of the world are up by $150 billion," he said.

Trump additionally recounted a recent meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"When I went to China two weeks ago, I met with President Xi and we greeted each other and he looked at me. He said, 'man, do you move fast?'"

The President's remarks come as his administration continues to promote investment, manufacturing and trade policies as central pillars of its economic programme ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

--IANS

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