Trump to address nation on Iran conflict

Washington, April 1 (IANS) US President Donald Trump will address the nation on Wednesday night (Thursday morning local India time) with an update on the ongoing conflict with Iran, the White House said, as fighting involving the US and Israel enters its second month.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the address, saying: “TUNE IN: Tomorrow night at 9PM ET, President Trump will give an Address to the Nation to provide an important update on Iran.”

The announcement comes amid intensifying military activity and rising scrutiny over Washington’s next steps in the conflict.

The US-Israeli campaign against Iran has stretched into its second month, with recent polling showing disapproval of the fighting.

According to reports, Trump has been considering deploying American troops inside Iran to secure the country’s highly enriched uranium. The operation could last several days and would likely involve elite special operations forces tasked with extracting radioactive material.

Such a mission would place US personnel deep inside Iranian territory, exposing them to threats from Iranian short-range missiles and drones, according to the report.

Military action has already escalated in recent days. On Tuesday, the US struck an Iranian city housing one of the country’s main nuclear facilities.

The Isfahan Nuclear Energy Center, one of Iran’s key sites, was previously targeted last June by US B-2 bombers and a submarine. Analysts believe much of Iran’s highly enriched uranium is likely stored at that location.

Tehran, meanwhile, signalled a complex diplomatic posture. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said there had been no direct negotiations with the Trump administration since the conflict began.

“We have had no negotiations with America in these thirty-one days,” Baqaei said. “What has occurred is the submission of a negotiation request, accompanied by a set of proposals from America, which has reached us through certain intermediaries, including Pakistan.”

The White House has not disclosed details of what Trump will announce, but the address is expected to outline the administration’s next course of action in the conflict.

--IANS

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