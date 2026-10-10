Trump thanks Putin for Russian oil deal

Washington, Oct 10 (IANS) US President Donald Trump thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for a major oil deal involving diesel supplies to the United States, defended the agreement amid criticism from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and kept open the possibility of further military action against Iran.

Speaking to reporters at the White House before leaving for a political rally in Syracuse, New York, Trump described the Russian energy agreement as significant for American supplies and global oil markets.

“By the way, I think you heard about the oil deal with Russia. That is a big deal. That is massive amounts of oil coming into our country. And I want to thank President Putin to be honest with you,” Trump said.

“We have massive amounts of oil being coming into our country and it's diesel, which is what we want. So thank you,” he added.

The President's remarks came as a reporter cited criticism from Zelensky, who was described as having called Trump weak over the agreement.

Trump defended the need for energy supplies and emphasised the importance of diesel.

He also claimed that the agreement was contributing to lower energy prices.

“Look, we need it. Oil prices are already dropping like a rock, so we're very happy to get it,” Trump said.

Turning to Iran, Trump declined to rule out additional American military action when asked why such action was being linked to the upcoming midterm elections rather than undertaken immediately.

Trump portrayed Iran as a country facing severe military and economic difficulties.

“The military is defeated. They have no Navy. They have no Air Force,” he said, while also claiming that Iran was experiencing inflation of 300 per cent.

Asked separately about a reported attack on an airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Trump expressed disapproval.

“No good. It's not a good thing. I'm not happy,” he said.

Trump also addressed questions about the Fort Hood shooter and the possibility of livestreaming his execution.

Asked whether he wanted the execution broadcast and whether such footage could be used for extremist propaganda, Trump said he was primarily concerned that the death sentence be carried out.

“So I really don't care how he goes as long as he goes. And I think that the death penalty is a, , very worthy way of going for him,” he said.

--IANS

lkj/rs