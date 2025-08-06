August 06, 2025 9:52 PM हिंदी

Trump tariff actions 'unfair, unjustified', national interest top priority: India

Trump tariff actions 'unfair, unjustified', national interest top priority: India

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) India on Wednesday reiterated that the latest tariff actions by US President Donald Trump are "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable".

Trump has signed an executive order imposing an additional 25 per cent tariff on imports from India, citing the country’s continued purchase of Russian oil.

"We reiterate that these actions are unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable. India will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests," an MEA spokesperson said in a statement.

The United States has in recent days targeted India’s oil imports from Russia.

"We have already made clear our position on these issues, including the fact that our imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India," the MEA spokesperson said.

"It is therefore extremely unfortunate that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest," said the official statement.

In the executive order, Trump said the decision is aimed at strengthening measures taken under earlier sanctions against Russia following its actions in Ukraine.

The order states that India is directly or indirectly importing oil from Russia, which the US considers a threat to its national security and foreign policy.

"Accordingly, and as consistent with applicable law, articles of India imported into the customs territory of the United States shall be subject to an additional ad valorem rate of duty of 25 per cent," the order reads.

The new tariffs will be applied to all eligible Indian goods entering the US from 21 days after the order’s signing, except for shipments already in transit before the deadline and cleared before September 17.

--IANS

na/vd

Get Outlook for iOS

LATEST NEWS

Rakesh Roshan grooves to ‘Aavan Jaavan’, Hrithik says, ‘Killed it with grace’

Rakesh Roshan grooves to ‘Aavan Jaavan’, Hrithik says, ‘Killed it with grace’

EAM Jaishankar, young political leaders from Nepal discuss bilateral cooperation

EAM Jaishankar, young political leaders from Nepal discuss bilateral cooperation

Indonesia hold India at bay in AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers opener (Credit: AIFF)

Indonesia hold India at bay in AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers opener

Trump tariff actions 'unfair, unjustified', national interest top priority: India

Trump tariff actions 'unfair, unjustified', national interest top priority: India

U22 Asian Boxing C’ships: Neeraj, Ishan Kataria, Yatri Patel, Priya to fight for gold after convincing wins in semis

U22 Asian Boxing C’ships: Neeraj, Ishan Kataria, Yatri Patel, Priya to fight for gold after convincing wins in semis

PM Modi slams past govts for 10 crore ‘farzi’ beneficiaries, highlights Rs 4.3 lakh cr savings

PM Modi slams past govts for 10 crore ‘farzi’ beneficiaries, highlights Rs 4.3 lakh cr savings

EC sends reminder to Tejashwi Yadav amid dual EPIC card row

EC sends reminder to Tejashwi Yadav amid dual EPIC card row

Sky-borne threat: Pakistan’s drone network fuelling drugs, arms smuggling and infiltrations into India

Sky-borne threat: Pakistan’s drone network fuelling drugs, arms smuggling and infiltrations into India

PM Modi to attend SCO Summit in China later this month (File image)

PM Modi to attend SCO Summit in China later this month

Madhya Pradesh: Burhanpur health officials working to make India free from 'Sickle Cell Anaemia' by 2047

Madhya Pradesh: Burhanpur health officials working to make India free from 'Sickle Cell Anaemia' by 2047