March 18, 2026 4:44 PM हिंदी

Harsh Gujral remembers playing gully cricket with Kuldeep Yadav

Harsh Gujral remembers playing gully cricket with Kuldeep Yadav

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Comedian and actor Harsh Gujral has shared his fondest memories of growing up with Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav. The actor-comedian also spoke about the Kanpur connection that he shared with the cricketer.

Harsh spoke with IANS in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, as he attended the reception of Kuldeep and Vanshika Chadha. He shared his best wishes for the cricketer and his wife following their wedding. The comedian also said that he used to play gully cricket with Kuldeep Yadav.

He told IANS, “First of all, I would like to congratulate Kuldeep. I and him share a very close Kanpur connection. Congratulations to both of you. Kuldeep bhai, last time we met he came to our house. Today, I am coming to his house. I think it feels really good”.

He further mentioned, “He is the first cricketer in India who has won two world cups in 15 days. One is a wedding and the other is an original world cup. I am so happy for him. He lives right next to me. We used to play street cricket together. Now that he has grown up, we will play in the streets”.

Kuldeep Yadav recently marked a major personal milestone with his wedding, drawing attention from fans and the cricketing fraternity. The Indian left-arm wrist spinner, known for his role in international formats and the IPL, kept the ceremony relatively private, with celebrations attended by close family members, friends, and a few cricketing colleagues. While exact details of the venue and guest list were limited, glimpses from the ceremony surfaced on social media, showing Kuldeep in traditional attire, reflecting a blend of cultural elegance and simplicity.

The wedding followed Indian customs, with rituals and festivities spread over multiple events, including pre-wedding functions like mehendi and sangeet. Kuldeep, who has been an integral part of India’s bowling lineup, especially in white-ball cricket, received congratulatory messages from fellow cricketers and fans alike. His journey from a young spinner from Uttar Pradesh to representing India at the highest level has been widely celebrated, and this personal milestone added another dimension to his public life.

--IANS

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