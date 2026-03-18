Mannara Chopra says ‘good to see’ UK07 rider Anurag Dhobal 'smiling' post major accident

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Actress Mannara Chopra, on Wednesday, extended her support to YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal after he shared his first social media post following a recent accident.

After Anurag posted an update over his recent accident, a lot many of his celebrity friends and fans flooded the comments section with messages wishing him a speedy recovery.

Among them was Mannara Chopra, who shared a heartfelt message in the comments section of the same post.

She wrote, “Good to see you smiling God bless you.”

Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider, had reportedly met with a major accident recently that he deliberately did after he allegedly was emotionally exhausted post an intense mudslinging session with his family.

His accident had left his followers concerned about his health. However, his latest post reassured fans that he is recovering.

Talking about Mannara and Anurag, the two shared a close bond since their stint on the reality show, Bigg Boss 17.

The two were seen supporting each other during several tough moments in the house.

Their friendship was widely appreciated by viewers, who often praised their camaraderie throughout the season.

For the uninitiated, Anurag Dhobal posted an emotionally distressing vlog claiming it could be his “last message,”.

He alleged that he had been subjected to severe mental harassment by his family after opting for an inter-caste marriage.

In the video, Anurag was seen claiming that while he belonged to a Brahmin family, his wife Ritika hailed from a Rajput background, and their union had faced strong opposition from his parents.

According to him, although they had initially agreed to the marriage, they withdrew their support just five days before the wedding and allegedly humiliated him in front of relatives.

–IANS

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