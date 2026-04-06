Trump hints at 'regime change' in Iran, says war could end soon

Washington, April 6 (IANS) US President Donald Trump on Monday said the war with Iran could end swiftly under certain conditions, while claiming that US actions have already led to major political shifts inside the country.

“Well, it could end very quickly, the war, if they do what they have to do,” Trump told reporters at the White House, indicating that negotiations are ongoing.

He said the US is currently dealing with a different set of Iranian interlocutors. “The people that we’re negotiating with now… are much more reasonable,” Trump said, suggesting a shift in Tehran’s leadership approach.

Trump went further, describing the changes in Iran as significant. “You can call it what you want, but I call it regime change,” he said, adding that earlier leadership phases had been removed.

He said the current negotiating group is “not as radicalised” and “much smarter”, and expressed confidence that talks are being conducted “in good faith”.

At the same time, Trump made clear that military pressure remains central to US strategy. He said Iran’s ability to sustain the conflict is limited, noting that its remaining capabilities include “some missiles” and “some drones”.

He also pointed to a recent incident in which a US aircraft was shot down but both pilots survived, calling it a rare occurrence in such operations. “They got a little bit lucky… in war, you need a little bit of luck also,” Trump said.

Trump said the US has multiple pathways ahead, including the option of disengagement. “We could leave right now… but I want to finish it up,” he said, indicating a preference to see the conflict through to a defined outcome.

He also introduced an economic dimension to the conflict, suggesting that control over Iran’s oil resources could be a consideration. “If I had my choice… take the oil… keep the oil and would make plenty of money,” Trump said, while acknowledging that such a move may not align with domestic sentiment.

At the same time, he argued that public opinion in the US favours ending the conflict. “The American people would like to see us come home,” Trump said, even as he maintained that the war serves a larger strategic purpose.

The remarks highlight a dual-track US approach -- continued military pressure alongside negotiations — as Washington seeks to shape outcomes in Iran.

The evolving situation in West Asia remains closely watched globally, particularly by countries like India with deep economic, energy, and diaspora links to the region.

The Iran issue has long been a focal point of global diplomacy, especially after the US withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal, with its ripple effects continuing to influence regional stability and international energy markets.

--IANS

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