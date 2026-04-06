Trump sets deadline, warns Iran of strikes​

Washington, April 7 (IANS) U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a final deadline to Iran to reach a deal, warning of sweeping military action if talks fail, as tensions in West Asia escalate with global energy and security implications.​

“They have till tomorrow, 8:00 eastern time,” Trump said, adding that the window for diplomacy was closing fast.​

He said negotiations were ongoing but uncertain. “We think [they are] negotiating in good faith… we’re going to find out,” he told reporters at a crowded news conference here.​

At the same time, Trump made clear that military options remain on the table. “We can knock them out for a loop,” he said, underscoring the scale of potential U.S. action.​

He added that “very little is off limits” in terms of possible targets, signalling that critical infrastructure could be hit if Iran fails to comply.​

The President indicated that ensuring the free flow of oil remains central to U.S. demands. “Part of that deal is going to be we want free traffic of oil and everything else,” he said, pointing to the strategic importance of energy routes such as the Strait of Hormuz.​

Trump described Iran as weakened after recent U.S. operations. “They have no navy… they have no Air Force… they have no anti-aircraft weaponry,” he said, while cautioning that asymmetric threats remain.​

He also acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding the next phase of the conflict. “I can’t tell you… "It depends on what they do,” Trump said when asked whether the war was nearing an end or could escalate further.​

The remarks reflect a mix of pressure and diplomacy, with the U.S. seeking concessions while keeping the option of intensified strikes open. Trump said several countries were engaged in efforts to resolve the crisis. “A lot of people are affected by this,” he noted.​

The situation carries significant implications for global energy markets, particularly if tensions disrupt shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for oil supplies. Trump warned that even limited actions, such as deploying sea mines, could halt traffic and trigger wider economic fallout.

--IANS

lkj/dan

​