Trump sets 2028 target for quantum computing

Washington, Oct 9 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has announced an ambitious target to develop a quantum computer for scientific discovery by 2028, outlining a sweeping technology agenda that includes superintelligence, advanced nuclear reactors and renewed American exploration of the Moon and Mars.

Addressing the New Golden Age Summit on Thursday, Trump said his administration was taking steps to strengthen America's dominance in emerging technologies and accelerate scientific breakthroughs.

"I signed in order to support the advancement of quantum computing and set the goal of delivering a quantum computer for scientific discovery by 2028," he added.

The announcement placed quantum computing alongside artificial intelligence and advanced energy technologies as priorities for the administration's scientific programme.

Trump said the government was also removing regulatory obstacles to deploying next-generation nuclear energy systems.

"Our country started up four cutting-edge small modular reactors just this year alone," he added.

The US President linked these initiatives to a broader effort to revitalise America's scientific institutions and technological capabilities.

"From day one, my administration has taken decisive action to ensure that America continues to dominate the frontiers of science and technology," he said.

Trump also highlighted the Genesis mission, an administration initiative aimed at using advanced Artificial Intelligence to address complex scientific problems.

"And we've also created the Genesis mission to solve some of the biggest mysteries in science and technology with superintelligence," he said.

He referred to a White House agreement on superintelligence reached the previous week, describing it as another step towards maintaining America's technological leadership.

"And last week, we brokered the White House Accord on Super Intelligence, keeping America at the forefront of Super Intelligence (SI)," Trump said.

The US President also outlined plans for renewed American space exploration, including establishing a permanent presence on the Moon under NASA's Artemis programme.

"American astronauts will soon return to establish a permanent American presence on the Moon," he said.

Trump added that Mars would be the next major destination for American space exploration.

During his remarks, he acknowledged NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman and praised his leadership.

"We're gonna be going to Mars pretty soon, Jared?" Trump said, addressing the NASA Chief.

Michael Kratsios, Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, said the administration wanted to revive the ambition that had produced some of America's greatest scientific breakthroughs.

He recalled the Manhattan Project, the development of integrated circuits, the Apollo Moon landing and the early internet as examples of technological progress driven by American scientific ambition.

"Today, our dream is a new golden age of scientific progress and technological innovation," Kratsios added.

The announcements came during a summit that also recognised six prominent technology leaders with the National Medal of Science and the National Medal of Technology and Innovation.

Quantum computing uses principles of quantum mechanics to process information differently from conventional computers. Researchers are exploring its potential applications in materials science, chemistry, medicine and other fields, although major technical challenges remain before large-scale practical systems become widely available.

The Artemis programme is NASA's effort to return astronauts to the Moon and establish capabilities for sustained lunar exploration.

The programme is also intended to support technologies and experience needed for future human missions to Mars.

--IANS

lkj/ksk/khz