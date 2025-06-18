Trump says US knows exactly where Khamenei is 'hiding', but won't kill him 'for now'

Washington, June 17 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Washington knows exactly where Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is hiding, adding that he is an "easy target" but the US is not going to "eliminate him for now".

"We know exactly where the so-called 'Supreme Leader' is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there — We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now," Trump wrote on his Truth Social page.

"But we don't want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin," he added.

As the conflict between Iran and Israel entered its fifth day and continues to escalate, Trump also called for Iran's "UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER".

In another Truth Social post, Trump said that while Iran has good sky trackers and defence equipment, in high quantities, it doesn't compare to American made, conceived, and manufactured 'stuff'.

"We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran. Iran had good sky trackers and other defensive equipment, and plenty of it, but it doesn't compare to American made, conceived, and manufactured "stuff." Nobody does it better than the good ol' USA," Trump said in his post.

Earlier in the day, Trump left the ongoing Group of Seven (G7) Summit in the Canadian Rockies and returned to Washington.

Trump, however, clarified that his early departure from the summit had no connection with the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict.

"Publicity seeking President Emmanuel Macron, of France, mistakenly said that I left the G7 Summit, in Canada, to go back to D.C. to work on a 'cease fire' between Israel and Iran," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. "Wrong! He has no idea why I am now on my way to Washington, but it certainly has nothing to do with a Cease Fire. Much bigger than that. Whether purposely or not, Emmanuel always gets it wrong. Stay Tuned!" he added.

As the conflict between Iran and Israel escalated, Trump had also urged the people to evacuate Tehran.

The Israel-Iran conflict, which began Friday, entered its fifth day on Tuesday. With Israel declaring its goal to dismantle Iran's nuclear programme, the hostilities between the two nations continues to escalate as several missiles from Iran were fired at Israel.

--IANS

int/as