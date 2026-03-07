March 07, 2026 12:25 PM हिंदी

Santhanam announces his next film is a time-loop thriller!

Santhanam announces his next film is a time-loop thriller! (Photo Credit: K7 Studios/X)

Chennai, March 7 (IANS) Comedian-turned-hero Santhanam, who is now playing the lead in director Sudhaman Krishna's upcoming film, has disclosed that the film will be a time-loop thriller.

The actor, who took to his social media timelines to share a video clip of the film's launch function, wrote, "Happy to associate with @K7Studiosoffl @venusinfotain @kjganesh082 & @VijayKCelliah for an interesting Time loop based thriller. Shooting in Progress… need all your blessings. Directed by #SudhamanKrishna. @nivaskprasanna @gopikaramesh_ @dhivakargj @KingsleyReddin #GeorgeMarian @TheDhaadiBoy @ImFouzee #TSR @Richardmnathan @dhilipaction @Cinemainmygenes @jacki_art @tuneyjohn @prya_ravii #Yezhil @iam_raghavan @TheBrandMax @pro_sathish @S2MediaOfficial."

The yet-to-be-titled film, which will be Santhanam's 20th film and therefore being tentatively referred to as Santa20, will have Gopika Ramesh playing the female lead.

Apart from Santhanam and Gopika Ramesh, the film will also feature comedians Jenson Diwakar, Redin Kingsley, George Marian, Pradeep Antony, TSR and Fouziee in pivotal roles in the film.

Director Sudhaman Krishna has himself written the story of this film. Sources in the know say that the film's launch event happened a few days ago and that the crew has been shooting for the film ever since. A source from the unit disclosed that the unit had been shooting at ECR in Chennai for almost a week and that work was progressing at a brisk pace.

The film unit boasts of a fine technical team. Music for the film is to be scored by the talented Nivas K Prasanna. Cinematography for the film is by one of the best cameramen in business Richard M Nathan and costumes in the film have been designed by Priya Ravi. Stunts in the film are to be choreographed by Dhilip Subbarayan, while editing is to be handled by National Award winning editor Praveen K L.

The film, which is being produced by K J Ganesh and Vijay K Celliah, has Karthick Anandakrishnan serving as its executive producer.

--IANS

mkr/

