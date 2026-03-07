SZA reveals if she wants kids, talks about 'karmic cycle'

Los Angeles, March 7 (IANS) Singer-songwriter SZA has shared her plans for motherhood. The singer said that she might be a mother one day, or, she might not.

The singer, 36, opened up about her complicated feelings on motherhood, reports ‘People’ magazine.

She spoke with i-D in an interview posted, and shared that her mom waited until she was ready to have kids, giving birth to the ‘Snooze’ singer when she was 43.

She said, "She can rest knowing that the mitochondrial DNA of every woman that came before her lives through me”, SZA says.

As per ‘Female First UK’, she adds that she's been wondering if she'll continue that legacy.

She further mentioned, “I'm bossed up, I'm taking my time. It's spooky out here, maybe I won't have kids. Maybe I will. Do I really want the magic and the love to end with me, or is it the end of A KARMIC cycle?".

In March 2024, SZA appeared on the SHE MD podcast and revealed to hosts Thais Aliabadi and Mary Alice Haney that she approached the topic of fostering and co-parenting with her best friend.

She said, "Well, I asked my best friend if she would do it with me. She said, no. Because we have too much on our plate. But I'm going to try to sweeten her up. She's my bestie, but she's also the smartest person, so it's like even if we didn't end up raising a child together like through a management lens, I'm going to force her to co-parent with me as my fake co-parent”.

SZA was previously in a relationship with her former fiance, whose identity she hasn't shared, for 11 years. She doesn't often comment on her past relationship, but has touched on the topic before. In December, SZA did an interview with Zane Lowe where she shared that she got into music because of her ex-fiancé, who was eight years older than her and helped her.

--IANS

aa/