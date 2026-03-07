Ranveer Singh turns his beast mode on for most epic revenge in ‘Dhurandhar’ sequel

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Bollywood’s livewire star Ranveer Singh has raised the intensity as he gears up for the next chapter of Dhurandhar directed by Aditya Dhar. The actor has switched on his “beast mode,” teasing a more ferocious turn as the story heads into a high-octane revenge arc in the sequel.

Offering a glimpse into the upcoming instalment on Instagram, Ranveer shared the trailer and hinted that the narrative will push his character Hamza into uncharted territory as it is “personal”, promising a gripping blend of action, emotion and vengeance that raises the stakes from the first film.

He wrote on Instagram: “Told you it was personal . . .Trailer Out Now. Book Now for Paid Previews on 18th March only. #DhurandharTheRevenge releases worldwide on 19 March, on Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Eid. Hindi | Telugu | Tamil | Kannada | Malayalam.”

Over the three-minute trailer, Ranveer is seen returning with ferocious intensity in dual avatars Jaskirat and Hamza. The narrative deepens with powerful character arcs, featuring R. Madhavan as the strategic mastermind Ajay Sanyal, Arjun Rampal in his chilling turn as ISI Major Iqbal, and Sanjay Dutt delivering raw, commanding force as SP Chaudhary Aslam.

“Honsla. Eendhan. Badla.” hints at the epic revenge driving the sequel forward.

Presented by Jio Studios and produced by B62 Studios, Dhurandhar The Revenge will release in five languages, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

The high-octane spy-action spectacle is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.

Releasing worldwide on 19 March 2026, with the festive celebrations of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, and ahead of Eid, the Aditya Dhar film is poised to storm cinemas across the globe.

Talking about Dhurandhar, the film draws inspiration from real-life events involving geopolitical tensions and covert operations conducted by India's R& AW, particularly those associated with Operation Lyari, 2008 Mumbai attacks, crackdown on gangs and criminal syndicates.

--IANS

dc/