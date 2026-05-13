'End of war in Ukraine getting very close’: Trump

Washington, May 13 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said a settlement between Russia and Ukraine was “getting very close”, expressing optimism that the war could soon move towards an end after months of fighting and diplomatic efforts.

Speaking to reporters before departing aboard Marine One, Trump suggested ongoing negotiations were making progress, although he provided no details about any specific breakthrough.

“The end of the war in Ukraine, I really think it's getting very close,” Trump said when asked about discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Later in the interaction, Trump again struck an upbeat tone on the prospects for peace between Moscow and Kyiv.

“That war is getting closer. Believe it or not, it's getting closer,” he said. “We think we're going to end up getting a settlement between Russia and Ukraine.”

Trump also denied reports suggesting there had been any understanding with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding control of the Donbas region.

“No. No,” Trump said when asked whether Russia should get the entire Donbas.

The President said he was prepared to do “whatever's necessary” to help end the conflict.

Trump made the remarks while outlining broader foreign policy priorities ahead of his trip to China, where he is expected to meet President Xi. The President indicated global conflicts, including Ukraine, would likely be discussed during the summit.

He also argued that easing geopolitical tensions would have major economic benefits, particularly for global energy markets and inflation.

“As soon as this war is over, you're going to see oil prices drop,” Trump said earlier in the interaction while discussing the Iran conflict and broader market conditions.

Trump’s comments come amid continued international efforts to push both Russia and Ukraine towards negotiations after more than four years of war that has devastated large parts of Ukraine and disrupted global energy, food and security systems.

New Delhi has also faced pressure from Western countries over its continued purchases of discounted Russian crude oil since the start of the war. At the same time, India has expanded energy and defence cooperation with the United States and Europe while seeking to balance its longstanding strategic partnership with Russia.

--IANS

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