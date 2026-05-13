Trump says Iran ‘cannot have nuclear weapon’

Washington, May 13 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said Iran’s military had been “wiped out” and warned Tehran would either agree to a deal or face further destruction, as he defended his administration’s handling of the conflict and argued that oil prices and inflation would eventually fall once the war ends.

Speaking to reporters at the White House before departing aboard Marine One, Trump repeatedly insisted that “Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon” and said the issue outweighed concerns over market volatility or rising prices in the US economy.

“We'll win it peacefully or otherwise,” Trump said. “Their Navy's gone, their Air Force is gone, every single element of their war machine is gone.”

The President said the blockade around Iran was “100 per cent effective” and claimed hundreds of oil tankers were waiting to move once the conflict ends. He predicted a “gusher of oil” would hit global markets afterwards.

“As soon as this war is over, you're going to see oil prices drop,” Trump said. “You're going to see a stock market which is already at the highest point in history go through the roof.”

Trump also dismissed criticism that the conflict had fuelled inflation. He argued inflation had been at 1.7 per cent before the war and described current price increases as temporary.

“The most important thing by far is Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon,” he said later in the exchange. “If Iran has a nuclear weapon, the whole world would be in trouble.”

Asked whether Chinese President Xi Jinping could help bring Iran back to negotiations, Trump said: “He could. I mean, it might be. I don't think we need any help with Iran to be honest with you.”

Trump maintained that Tehran had already suffered decisive military losses. “They're defeated militarily and they'll either do the right thing or we'll finish the job,” he said.

The President also suggested that the end of the conflict would rapidly stabilise global energy markets.

“When this war is over, oil is going to drop, the stock market's going to go through the roof and truly, I think we're in the golden age right now,” he said.

Trump additionally praised Pakistan’s leadership during the media interaction. “The field marshal and the prime minister of Pakistan have been absolutely great,” he said, without elaborating further.

He also criticised NATO, saying the alliance “was not there when we wanted them” and adding: “We don't need NATO.”

The remarks came amid continuing tensions in West Asia that have unsettled global energy markets and intensified diplomatic engagement among major powers. Oil traders have closely monitored shipping disruptions near the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global crude exports.

--IANS

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