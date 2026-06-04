Sri Lanka: India hands over IT equipment to ancient temple in Dambulla

Colombo, June 4 (IANS) The High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka on Thursday handed over IT equipment and related accessories to the country's revered and ancient cave temple in Dambulla. The equipment will enable traditional Buddhist education at the Pirivena using modern methods and technology.

“Handed over IT equipment and related accessories to Sri Welagamba Mahapirivena at Sri Lanka’s revered and ancient cave temple at Dambulla. This will enable traditional Buddhist education at the Pirivena using modern methods and equipment,” Santosh Jha, High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, wrote on X.

‘Our shared commitment to promote Buddhist heritage and values remain the strongest manifestation of our timeless bond and civilisational partnership,” he added.

On Wednesday, the High Commissioner also handed over Indian assistance to the fishermen community in Jaffna.

“Supporting coastal livelihoods, Provided assistance to the fishermen community in the Kayts division of Jaffna. Briefed them about India's initiatives in the fisheries sector, including the development of Point Pedro harbour, Karainagar boatyard, the Centre of Excellence in the Northern province, training opportunities for fishermen, and the supply of motorbikes to fisheries officials,” he wrote on X.

“Nurturing a brighter future for our fishing communities across the shared waters of the Palk Strait,” he added.

He also visited the Passenger Ferry service operating between Nagapattinam in India and Kankesanthurai (KKS) in Sri Lanka.

“Connecting India-Sri Lanka Shores!” he said, “To support operational sustainability, India is providing a Viability Gap Funding mechanism amounting to over LKR 300 million annually for the ferry's operation,” he added.

The Indian diplomat noted that he also discussed requirements for the KKS modernisation project, for which India has committed USD 61.5 million to upgrade the harbour and boost regional trade and tourism.

The High Commissioner also offered prayers at the Nainathivu Nagapooshani Amman temple and inaugurated a new RO water plant.

Serving communities together, he said, this initiative is part of a broader effort to provide clean drinking water at major temples across the Northern Province, including Naguleshwaram, Selva Sanidhi, and Thirukeetheswaram.

“India remains committed to people-centric initiatives that directly address the everyday needs of local communities in Sri Lanka”, he highlighted on X.

“Powering a sustainable future,” the diplomat also visited the Hybrid Renewable Energy Systems site on Delft Island on Wednesday.

“Currently being implemented across three islands off Jaffna — including Analaitivu & Nainativu — this project integrates solar, wind, and battery storage with diesel backup for a reliable 4.3 MW capacity,” he said.

According to the Indian High Commissioner, the project is supported by India with a USD 11M grant, which highlights a human-centric partnership, bringing reliable, clean power to off-grid communities in these islands.

“First phase of operation likely to begin by August this year, with full implementation expected before the end of 2026,” he noted.

–IANS

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