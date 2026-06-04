Indian Kesar mangoes arrive in Belgian stores, tasting sessions begin

Brussels, June 4 (IANS) India's delicious Kesar mangoes are now available in Belgian stores, the Embassy of India to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union (EU) announced on Thursday.

“Exciting news for mango lovers in Belgium! Following efforts by the Embassy of India and APEDA (Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority) to promote Indian fruit exports, delicious Indian Kesar mangoes are now available at Colruyt stores,” the Indian Embassy wrote on X.

“On 4 June 2026, enjoy special mango tasting sessions at selected stores. Visit your nearest Colruyt and savour the taste of India!,” it added.

The Embassy also hosted a mango tasting event on Wednesday.

“The Embassy of India in Brussels, in collaboration with APEDA, hosted the 5th Mango Tasting Event on 3 June 2026, showcasing the rich diversity and exquisite flavours of Indian mangoes to friends of India in Belgium,” it wrote on X.

“Ambassador Pranay Verma highlighted that Indian mangoes embody India's rich agricultural heritage, excellence, and warm hospitality. Guests also enjoyed mango-based delicacies and EU GI-tagged Kangra Tea, adding a distinctive taste of India's rich culinary traditions,” it added.

Last month, Indian mangoes made a renewed entry into the wider US Pacific Northwest, including the Seattle market, following a year-long outreach initiative involving retailers, distributors and consumers.

A special segment on Fox 13 News 'Good Day Seattle' show brought renewed attention to Indian mangoes, with India’s Consul General in Seattle, Prakash Gupta, highlighting the arrival of several mango varieties in the region.

“I can tell you for a fact that when they first came into the US in 2007, I believe The New York Times called it the most eagerly anticipated fruit delivery ever. So that's what it meant then. We are very happy to showcase them in Seattle,” Gupta said during the programme.

"I'm very happy to say that after efforts of one year, we are now going to have all kinds of Indian mangoes beginning this weekend," the Indian diplomat said.

–IANS

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