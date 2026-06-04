June 04, 2026 8:07 PM हिंदी

Indian Kesar mangoes arrive in Belgian stores, tasting sessions begin

Indian Kesar mangoes arrive in Belgian stores, tasting sessions begin

Brussels, June 4 (IANS) India's delicious Kesar mangoes are now available in Belgian stores, the Embassy of India to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union (EU) announced on Thursday.

“Exciting news for mango lovers in Belgium! Following efforts by the Embassy of India and APEDA (Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority) to promote Indian fruit exports, delicious Indian Kesar mangoes are now available at Colruyt stores,” the Indian Embassy wrote on X.

“On 4 June 2026, enjoy special mango tasting sessions at selected stores. Visit your nearest Colruyt and savour the taste of India!,” it added.

The Embassy also hosted a mango tasting event on Wednesday.

“The Embassy of India in Brussels, in collaboration with APEDA, hosted the 5th Mango Tasting Event on 3 June 2026, showcasing the rich diversity and exquisite flavours of Indian mangoes to friends of India in Belgium,” it wrote on X.

“Ambassador Pranay Verma highlighted that Indian mangoes embody India's rich agricultural heritage, excellence, and warm hospitality. Guests also enjoyed mango-based delicacies and EU GI-tagged Kangra Tea, adding a distinctive taste of India's rich culinary traditions,” it added.

Last month, Indian mangoes made a renewed entry into the wider US Pacific Northwest, including the Seattle market, following a year-long outreach initiative involving retailers, distributors and consumers.

A special segment on Fox 13 News 'Good Day Seattle' show brought renewed attention to Indian mangoes, with India’s Consul General in Seattle, Prakash Gupta, highlighting the arrival of several mango varieties in the region.

“I can tell you for a fact that when they first came into the US in 2007, I believe The New York Times called it the most eagerly anticipated fruit delivery ever. So that's what it meant then. We are very happy to showcase them in Seattle,” Gupta said during the programme.

"I'm very happy to say that after efforts of one year, we are now going to have all kinds of Indian mangoes beginning this weekend," the Indian diplomat said.

–IANS

ksk/as

LATEST NEWS

India, UK well-positioned to build future-oriented, mutually beneficial partnership: EAM Jaishankar

India, UK well-positioned to build future-oriented, mutually beneficial partnership: EAM Jaishankar

Serena Williams to team up with Mboko in Queen's Club doubles return

Serena Williams to team up with Mboko in Queen's Club doubles return

Wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat retires from international and Indian cricket

Wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat retires from international and Indian cricket

Lijomol Jose's next film titled 'The One: Within you' (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Lijomol Jose's next film titled 'The One: Within you'

Tamannaah Bhatia reveals how the universe prepared for the Devi's arrival at her home with rain

Tamannaah Bhatia reveals how the universe prepared for the Devi's arrival at her home with rain

RBI issues compounding order for FEMA violations in Myntra case

RBI issues compounding order for FEMA violations in Myntra case

Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten stormed into maiden men's doubles final of the French Open 2026 in Paris on Thursday. Photo credit: @Roland=Garros/X

French Open: Heliovaara and Patten storm into maiden men's doubles final

Venezuela valued partner in Latin America: PM Modi

Venezuela valued partner in Latin America: PM Modi

Ankush Singh stars as Chambal Ghariyals cruise past Malwa Stallions in Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Scindia Cup 2026 in Indore on Thursday. Photo credit: MPCA

Scindia Cup 2026: Ankush Singh stars as Chambal Ghariyals cruise past Malwa Stallions in MP League T20

No resumption of train services between India, Bangladesh amid demand

No resumption of train services between India, Bangladesh amid demand