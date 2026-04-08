Trump pauses Iran strikes for two weeks

Washington, April 8 (IANS) US President Donald Trump announced that he has agreed to suspend planned military strikes on Iran for two weeks, linking the pause to Tehran’s agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and ongoing negotiations toward a broader peace deal.

In a statement, Trump said the decision came “based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan,” who had urged restraint as tensions escalated.

“Subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the complete, immediate, and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks,” he said, describing the move as part of “a double-sided ceasefire.”

The announcement signals a temporary halt in what had been shaping up as a major escalation in the Gulf, with Trump asserting that US military goals had already been achieved.

“The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning long-term peace with Iran, and peace in the Middle East,” he said.

Trump said Washington had received “a 10-point proposal from Iran,” which he described as “a workable basis on which to negotiate.”

“Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran,” he added, suggesting that the pause would allow both sides to finalise terms.

“A two-week period will allow the Agreement to be finalised and consummated,” Trump said.

He framed the development as a breakthrough in efforts to stabilise the region, saying it was “an honour to have this long-term problem close to resolution.”

Trump’s post on Truth Social media came less than 90 minutes before his 8 p.m. EST deadline, wherein he had asked Iran to agree to a deal or face consequences to be bombed to the “Stone Age”.

--IANS

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