Trump offers aid after Nepal-Tibet floods

Washington, Aug 28 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said Washington had offered Nepal any assistance it needed as the State Department reported that approximately 90 Americans may have been affected by the devastating floods along the Nepal-Tibet border.

“We’ve called Nepal and offered any help that they need,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Thursday.

“That was brutal,” he said.

The State Department said three American citizens had been safely rescued in Nepal. It was not aware of any US citizen deaths as of 8 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday.

The department said the US embassies in Nepal and China were working with local tour operators and authorities to assist Americans in the affected areas.

Nepal-led search-and-rescue operations were continuing, a State Department spokesperson said on background.

The department has deployed a disaster response adviser to the region and is providing $500,000 in emergency assistance through its global award with Catholic Relief Services.

The funding will support emergency shelter, relief supplies and water, sanitation and hygiene assistance for flood-hit communities in Nepal.

The State Department urged Americans in affected areas to monitor local news, follow instructions from local authorities and enrol in the Smart Traveller Enrollment Program.

Indian-American lawmakers Raja Krishnamoorthi and Suhas Subramanyam separately urged the department to intensify efforts to locate missing Americans.

Krishnamoorthi called on the State Department to use every available resource to support search-and-rescue operations and work closely with authorities in Nepal and the region.

“My thoughts are with everyone affected by the devastating floods in Nepal and Tibet, including the hundreds of people who remain missing,” the Illinois Democrat said.

“Reports that American citizens are among those still unaccounted for are deeply troubling, and my office is working to assist those seeking help locating family members and friends,” he said.

Krishnamoorthi said the United States must help provide answers to families waiting for information about their loved ones.

Subramanyam, who represents Virginia’s 10th Congressional District, said several of his constituents from Northern Virginia were among those affected.

“The news of the flash floods at the Nepal-Tibet border is devastating. My prayers are with everyone who has been impacted by this terrible disaster,” Subramanyam said.

“I am especially concerned that so many US citizens have been impacted and are currently missing, including many of my constituents from Northern Virginia,” he said.

Subramanyam said some of the missing people were community leaders who had travelled to the Himalayas for spiritual purposes.

“Some of them were community leaders who went to find spiritual connection in the Himalayas,” he said.

His staff was in regular contact with the State Department and was working to ensure a thorough search-and-rescue operation and regular communication with families.

Americans affected in Nepal may contact the US Embassy in Kathmandu at KathmanduACS@state.gov. Those seeking information about relatives in Nepal may call 1-888-407-4747 from the United States and Canada or 1-202-501-4444 from other locations.

Nepal is vulnerable to flash floods, landslides and mudslides during the monsoon season, which generally runs from June to September. Difficult mountain terrain and damaged roads can complicate rescue operations and medical evacuations.

The Nepal-Tibet border region is used by travellers and pilgrims heading towards Mount Kailash. The mountain is considered sacred by Hindus, Buddhists, Jains and followers of the Bon tradition and attracts visitors from India, the United States and other countries.

--IANS

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