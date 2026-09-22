September 22, 2026 6:27 PM हिंदी

72nd National Film Awards: Sanjay Mishra reveals how he keeps his characters intriguing and engaging

72nd National Film Awards: Sanjay Mishra reveals how he keeps his characters intriguing and engaging

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Actor Sanjay Mishra, who is set to be honoured with the Best Supporting Actor award at the upcoming edition of the 72nd National Film Awards, has said that as an actor he makes it a point to stay grounded as it helps him craft believable characters on screen.

The actor walked the red carpet at the National Awards ceremony on Tuesday. He told Prasar Bharati, “I make a conscious effort to observe the world to observe the people around me only then I will stay grounded”.

“I am a very simple guy but my characters are far from simple, and because of that it manages to reach out to so many people, and touch so many life some extremely grateful for that”, he added.

The 72nd National Film Awards will honour Indian cinema from 2024, are being presented on September 22, 2026, in Kevadia, Gujarat. The President of India, Droupadi Murmu will be conferring the awards.

‘Article 370’ has been announced as the winner of Best Feature Film, while Yami Gautam has been named Best Actress for the film. Malayalam cinema legend Mammootty has been honoured with the National Award for Best Actor for his work in ‘Bramayugam’. He will share the award with Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who has been feted for his work in the sports biopic ‘Chandu Champion’. Rajkumar Periasamy won Best Direction for ‘Amaran’, while Randeep Hooda received Best Debut Director for ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. ‘Bhangaar’ and ‘Ram-Nami’ were named Best Non-Feature Film and Best Documentary respectively. Veteran actor Anant Nag is also being honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2024.

--IANS

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