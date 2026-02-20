Trump dodges Taiwan strategy, sets Iran deadline

Washington, Feb 20 (IANS) President Donald Trump declined to outline any potential US military strategy on Taiwan or Iran, while setting what he described as a short deadline for Tehran and weighing in on fresh controversy surrounding Britain’s royal family.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, on his way to Georgia on Thursday, Trump criticised a political rival’s response to a question on Taiwan, saying: “You don't talk about military strategy, you could have taken an easy pass on that one.”

He added, “I wouldn't respond to a question like that, that's war. When it comes to war, you don't talk about your strategy.”

Trump said the answer in question “was not a good one” and warned it “could be death defying because I suspect that'll be used in every campaign for the next 30 years against her.”

Turning to Iran, Trump signalled a narrow window for diplomacy but refused to discuss operational details.

“We're either going to get a deal, or it's going to be unfortunate for them,” he said.

Pressed on a possible deadline, he replied: “I would think that would be enough time, ten, 15 days, pretty much maximum.”

Asked whether the goal of any US military strike would be to eliminate Iran’s nuclear programme, Trump said: “I'm not going to talk to you about that.”

On reports concerning former Prince Andrew in connection with Jeffrey Epstein, Trump said he viewed the developments as damaging to Britain’s monarchy.

“I think it's a shame. I think it's very sad. I think it's so bad for the royal family,” he said. “It's a very sad thing when I see that it's a very sad thing to see it.”

He praised King Charles, saying: “He's a fantastic man, the king.”

Trump again referenced his own legal position, stating: “I've been totally exonerated. I did nothing.”

He also defended his record, claiming Epstein “was against me. He was fighting me in the election, which I just found out about the last 3 million pages of documents.”

On his proposed “Board of Peace”, Trump said participation was expanding.

“We have a lot that are on, and we have a lot that are going through the process of getting on,” he said, noting that some countries “have to get legislative approval.”

He added: “I would love to have China and Russia; they've been invited. Yeah. So you need both, you need all persuasions.”

Asked about remarks by former President Barack Obama regarding aliens, Trump said: “Well, he gave classified information. He's not supposed to be doing that.”

He added: “I don't know if they're real or not. … I never talk about it.”

The exchange came as Trump faces multiple foreign policy tests, including tensions over Taiwan and Iran’s nuclear programme.

--IANS

lkj/rs