June 18, 2025 12:07 AM हिंदी

Trump declares US has 'complete and total control' of skies over Iran

Trump declares US has 'complete and total control' of skies over Iran (File image)

Washington, June 17 (IANS) US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that the United States has "complete and total control" of the skies over Iran amid the deadly ongoing aerial conflict between Israel and Iran that began Friday.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said that while Iran has good sky trackers and defence equipment, in high quantities, it doesn't compare to American made, conceived, and manufactured 'stuff'.

"We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran. Iran had good sky trackers and other defensive equipment, and plenty of it, but it doesn't compare to American made, conceived, and manufactured "stuff." Nobody does it better than the good ol' USA," Trump said in his post.

Earlier in the day, Trump left the ongoing Group of Seven (G7) Summit in Canada and returned to Washington.

Trump, however, clarified that his early departure from the summit had no connection with the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict.

"Publicity seeking President Emmanuel Macron, of France, mistakenly said that I left the G7 Summit, in Canada, to go back to D.C. to work on a 'cease fire' between Israel and Iran," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. "Wrong! He has no idea why I am now on my way to Washington, but it certainly has nothing to do with a Cease Fire. Much bigger than that. Whether purposely or not, Emmanuel always gets it wrong. Stay Tuned!" he added.

As the conflict between Iran and Israel escalated, Trump had also urged the people to evacuate Tehran.

The Israel-Iran conflict, which began Friday, entered its fifth day on Tuesday. With Israel declaring its goal to dismantle Iran's nuclear programme, the hostilities between the two nations continues to escalate as several missiles from Iran were fired at Israel.

--IANS

int/as

