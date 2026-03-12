Trump claims economic surge in Ohio speech

Washington, March 12 (IANS) US President Donald Trump told supporters at a rally in Ohio that the United States was experiencing an economic surge driven by tax cuts, new investments, and expanded energy production, as he defended his policies and urged voters to back Republicans in upcoming elections.

Speaking at a logistics company in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Wednesday (local time), Trump said his administration’s economic agenda had encouraged businesses to expand operations and create jobs.

“Thanks to the record-setting tax cuts that we passed and the great big beautiful bill, the biggest tax cuts in the history of our country,” Trump said.

The event was held at a facility run by a family-owned logistics company that employs about 2,600 workers. Trump said the company’s planned investments reflected broader economic momentum.

“With the help of our tax cuts… they’re buying brand new tractor trailers and opening up warehouses in two additional states,” he said.

Trump repeatedly highlighted policies to increase workers’ take-home pay, including eliminating taxes on overtime earnings. “That means every extra hour you work, your overtime pay is now 100 per cent tax free,” he said.

He also pointed to provisions that remove taxes on tips and reduce taxes on Social Security benefits, saying the measures would increase disposable income for many households. Throughout the speech, Trump argued the US economy had strengthened since he returned to office, citing stock market gains and rising retirement savings.

Trump also highlighted major corporate investment plans. He cited Ford Motor Company’s plans for a large assembly plant in Kentucky and Apple’s investment in domestic manufacturing.

“Factories all being made in Kentucky. And Apple is spending $650 billion on new plants all over the United States,” he said. Energy policy featured prominently in the address. Trump said his administration had expanded fossil fuel production while rolling back environmental regulations.

“We massively increased production of American oil, natural gas, and clean, beautiful Kentucky coal,” he said.

The president also promoted a federal initiative to lower prescription drug prices. “These incredible price reductions are available right now at TrumpRX.gov,” Trump said.

Trump used the rally to criticise political opponents and urged voters to support Republicans in the upcoming elections. “We have to win. The midterms are going to be very, very important,” he said.

He also referred to recent US military operations against Iran, saying the administration would continue action until objectives were achieved. “We are not leaving until that job is finished,” Trump said.

Trump said the country had recovered from economic challenges inherited from the previous administration.

“Today… we have the most secure border in US history,” he said.

