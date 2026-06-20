Trump calls PM Modi ‘great leader’, lists him among world leaders he most admires

Washington, June 20 (IANS) US President Donald Trump praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “great leader” and a “very tough cookie”, placing him among the world leaders he most admires during an interview with Axios in which he reflected on power, diplomacy and global leadership.

During the interview, TrumpTrump repeatedly highlighted PM Modi while discussing the qualities he believes define effective leadership, pointing to the Indian Prime Minister's longevity in office, political strength and international standing.

Reflecting on leaders he encountered at the recent G7 summit, Trump recalled PM Modi's presence among the invited world leaders.

“(PM) Modi of India, great guy,” Trump said while describing the gathering of heads of government and state leaders.

Later, when asked how he defines a great leader, Trump cited PM Modi as an example of political stability in a country that had previously seen frequent changes in leadership.

“All my life I've watched India, they just kept changing, changing, changing. Somebody would there, be there for six months and then a year. And then all of a sudden, Prime Minister Modi ends up there. He's been there for more than 12 years, very solid,” Trump said.

Trump said PM Modi combines calmness with political toughness.

“He does it through, like, there's a great calmness and yet he's not a calm person. He's a very tough guy. I know him very well,” he said.

The US President later named PM Modi among the global leaders he most respects when asked which figures stand out for their ability to exercise power and leadership.

“Well, I think (PM) Modi is -- very good. Yeah,” Trump said. “(PM) Modi's a great leader.”

He also referred to India's growing global weight and demographic importance.

“He's, uh, 1.5 billion people. He's actually the biggest. India's actually the biggest,” Trump said.

Trump noted what he described as India's recent economic performance and credited PM Modi's approach to international affairs.

“They've had some very good numbers announced,” he said. “He stays out of wars, which is smart.”

The President also offered a more personal assessment of the Indian leader.

“I've seen, you know, I know the, the real PM Modi is a very tough cookie,” Trump said.

During the wide-ranging conversation, Trump also praised Chinese President Xi Jinping, calling him “great”, and cited both Xi and PM Modi as examples of influential leaders who command respect in their respective countries.

The interview covered a broad range of topics, including the G7 summit, China, Iran, artificial intelligence and US foreign policy. Throughout the discussion, Trump argued that leaders who rise to the highest offices tend to possess uncommon abilities and resilience.

“Look, they're all smart. You can't get to that level without being smart,” he said. “To be in these positions, you have to be smart, you have to be tough.”

PM Modi has served as India's Prime Minister since May 2014 and is among the longest-serving elected leaders of a major democracy. During his tenure, India has emerged as the world's most populous nation and one of the fastest-growing major economies, while expanding its diplomatic and strategic engagement across regions.

Trump and PM Modi built a close working relationship during Trump's first term in office, marked by large public events in both countries, including the “Howdy, Modi” rally in Houston and the “Namaste Trump” event in Ahmedabad. The United States and India have since continued to deepen cooperation in areas ranging from defence and technology to trade, energy and Indo-Pacific security.

--IANS

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