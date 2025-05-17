Trinidad & Tobago to host Indian team for five-match International Deaf Series

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) The Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) has announced the highly-awaited International Deaf Series 2025, a milestone event as Trinidad & Tobago welcomes the Indian team for the very first time in the history of deaf cricket.

Scheduled from May 23 to 29, the series will have an exciting five-match itinerary, consisting of two ODIs and three T20Is at top venues across Trinidad & Tobago, representing a new era of international recognition and integration in deaf cricket.

Following their remarkable performances in past international deaf cricket tournaments, Team India, under the leadership of the Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA), is all set to take on Trinidad & Tobago in a historic encounter.

Marking the first time Trinidad & Tobago will host an international deaf cricket series, the event, titled "Historic Boundaries, New Beginnings," symbolises not just sporting competition but a deepening of global solidarity and the promotion of deaf cricket on an international scale.

Expressing his enthusiasm, IDCA president Sumit Jain said, "We are honoured to be invited by the Trinidad & Tobago Deaf Cricket Association (TTDCA) for the International Deaf Series 2025. This historic event marks the first time the Indian team will be hosted by Trinidad & Tobago, reflecting the growing global footprint of deaf cricket. Our team is well-prepared, and we look forward to competitive matches that showcase the spirit and skill of the sport."

The Indian team, selected by the All-India Men's Selection Committee, has undergone intensive training under the guidance of coach Santosh Kumar Rai and assistant coach Susheel Gupta. With robust preparation, Team India is poised to extend its dominance in international deaf cricket.

Roma Balwani, CEO of IDCA, emphasised the spirit of unity and inclusion, stating, "The International Deaf Series 2025 is more than just competition; it represents unity, inclusion, and the spirit of sportsmanship.

We are honoured to be part of this historic moment as Trinidad & Tobago hosts its first-ever international deaf cricket series. We look forward to an inspiring display of cricket that transcends barriers and celebrates resilience and talent."

--IANS

ab/bsk/