Bangladesh: 121 people killed, 5189 injured in 471 incidents of political violence since Yunus took over

Dhaka, Aug 4 (IANS) At least 121 people were killed and 5,189 were injured in 471 incidents of political violence in Bangladesh between August 2024 and June 2025 under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, a Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) report highlighted on Monday.

The report was released by TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman during a media event held at the TIB office in Dhaka's Dhanmondi. TIB Senior Research Fellows Shahzada Akram and Zulkarnain presented the report.

According to the report, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) was engaged in massive 92 per cent of the violence, while the radical Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami was involved in five per cent of the instances of violence, and National Citizen Party (NCP) in one per cent.

"We have found the lack of respect for law among many of the political parties," Bangladesh’s leading newspaper 'The Daily Star' quoted Zulkarnain as saying.

Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman said that the numerous reforms initiated by the interim government lack a clear roadmap for implementation, which has created trust deficit among the people and stakeholders at various times.

"We have found that some members of the very newly-formed political party, the interim government and the political parties were involved in corruption, and instances of conflict of interest," he added.

TIB has expressed concern that the constitutional and legal implementation of reforms outlined in the July Charter remains uncertain despite political consensus on certain reform proposals.

It further added that significant differences persisted among major political parties regarding fundamental reforms in the Charter.

The report further highlighted that freedom of information and expression still face restrictions in Bangladesh.

It also observed that over the past year, religion-based political influence has grown significantly in the country.

The report highlighted that in many instances, violence and coercion against women and religious minorities in Bangladesh contradicted the values of inclusiveness and non-discrimination.

Bangladesh has been gripped with numerous unprovoked and violent attacks against journalists, police officers, minorities, and those connected with the Awami League party after the Yunus-led interim government assumed power last year.

There are allegations of killings, arbitrary imprisonment on false criminal charges, particularly of journalists, unchecked mob violence, and incitement of religious violence, such as attacks on Bangladeshi Hindus and the destruction of Hindu temples.

