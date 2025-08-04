August 04, 2025 7:46 PM हिंदी

DLF’s Q1 net profit falls 40 pc sequentially, revenue down 13 pc

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) Realty major DLF Limited on Monday reported a sharp drop in its sequential earnings for the first quarter (Q1) of FY26, with net profit falling 40.53 per cent to Rs 762.67 crore from Rs 1,282.2 crore in the March quarter (Q4 FY25).

Revenue from operations also slipped 13.12 per cent to Rs 2,716.7 crore from Rs 3,127.58 crore in the previous quarter, according to its stock exchange filing.

Total income in the April–June period stood at Rs 2,980.88 crore, down 10.96 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from Rs 3,347.77 crore, while total expenses rose 7.43 per cent to Rs 2,465.58 crore.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, however, the company reported an 18 per cent jump in net profit from Rs 644.67 crore in the same period previous year.

Total income was also up from Rs 1,729.82 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company stated in its regulatory filing.

DLF’s sales bookings surged 78 per cent YoY to Rs 11,425 crore, driven by strong demand for its newly launched luxury housing project in Gurugram.

The company said this performance reflected sustained demand for premium developments backed by its brand strength and execution capabilities.

“We remain enthused on the strong prospects of housing demand backed by a resilient economy, growth-oriented policies, increasing desire for home ownership, and strong preference towards credible and branded players,” DLF said in a statement, adding that it is well-positioned to benefit from the ongoing real estate upcycle.

"We believe that our business is well poised to leverage this structural upcycle backed by a significant land bank having high embedded potential, a robust pipeline of new products across both development and rental business, strong balance sheet and consistent cash flow generation," DLF added.

DLF has developed more than 185 projects spanning over 352 million sq ft, with a current development potential of 280 million sq ft across residential and commercial segments. Its annuity portfolio stands at over 45 million sq ft.

--IANS

pk

