From Hurriyat to harmony: Kashmir after 370 - no stones, no strikes

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) Six years ago, when Article 370 was abrogated, few believed that there would be complete silence on the issue in Kashmir. Once a place where stone pelting had become a means of livelihood for some and a tool of disruption for Pakistan-backed separatists, the region underwent a dramatic transformation after one decisive step by India’s Parliament and the strong resolve of the Modi government.

From late 1989, when terrorism first took root, until August 2019, Kashmir’s streets regularly witnessed stone-pelting incidents. These were often sparked by anything from local grievances to instructions from separatist leaders, particularly the Hurriyat Conference. This group operated a network of paid supporters who incited the youth to confront security forces, especially after Friday prayers. Pakistani and ISIS flags were often waved in defiance.

The separatist ecosystem, funded generously, encouraged unrest and even orchestrated the burning of schools and colleges to keep young people uneducated and jobless — and, therefore, vulnerable to manipulation.

None of the elected governments in between could do anything. The Hurriyat, led by pro-Pakistan Syed Ali Shah Geelani and aided by separatists like Yasin Malik and scores of others, almost ran a parallel administration, which set a calendar for defiance, hartal days, and stone pelting sessions.

But all of this changed overnight on August 5, 2019, when Article 370 was revoked and the Indian Constitution was fully extended to Jammu and Kashmir. Stone pelting ceased. Protests and flag-waving disappeared. Contrary to many expectations, people did not pour into the streets to protest. Instead, a long-awaited silence settled over the valley - not one of fear, but of relief.

Six years on, that silence has evolved into action. Development, education, and sports have taken centre stage. More Kashmiri youth are qualifying for central government jobs, including the prestigious UPSC exams. Thousands are studying across India - and abroad. Many are excelling in sports and entrepreneurship.

In April 2017, an image of a young girl, Afshan Ashiq, throwing stones had gone viral. Today, she is a professional footballer - a symbol of the valley’s transformation. Stories like hers are now commonplace.

These developments suggest that the abrogation of Article 370 helped liberate the people of Kashmir from decades of psychological manipulation and fear, often rooted in religious sentiment and external influence.

While the surge in tourism is often cited as proof of normalcy, the true indicator lies in the disappearance of stone pelting and protests. It reflects a deeper shift in public sentiment - one of contentment and hope.

The prevailing mood in the valley today is clear: the people are moving forward, and they are doing so without the shadow of Article 370.

(Deepika Bhan can be contacted at deepika.b@ians.in)

--IANS

dpb/dan