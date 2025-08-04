Anil Kapoor, Kareena, Arjun Kapoor celebrate Team India’s thrilling win against England in final Test match

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) Team India has won the final Test match against England at the Oval stadium in London, and the film industry is celebrating the squad’s win, as they levelled the 5 match series, snatching the victory from the jaws of defeat.

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a still of Mohammed Siraj from the match as he emerged as a deadly weapon of team India against its opponents on the 5th day of the final test match. Kareena wrote on the picture, “Jai Hind”.

Kareena’s ‘Ki & Ka’ co-actor Arjun Kapoor also took to his Instagram, and shared a note, lauding Mohammed Siraj for his fighting spirit. He wrote, "@mohammedsirajofficial Miyaan kya baat hai !!! Dil khol ke celebrate ki jeeye aap. Catch jo hokar na hua uske bawajood to come and bowl like this on day 5 to draw the series. Amongst the many well deserved winners of the player of the match and series mere liye aap ho for the spirit u showed Desh ke liye ladke jeete ho aap aaj. Jai hind @indiancricketteam".

Anil Kapoor took to his X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “What a fight. What a finish. Team India doesn’t play safe, they play like legends”. However, he refrained from saying, “What a player” leading to a moment missed in pop-culture arc.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher wrote, “Team India Zindabad!!! Jai Hind”.

After legendary pacer Jasprit Bumrah was given rest for the final test, Siraj took over the reins of the Indian pace attack, and clinched 4 wickets in the first innings. India batted first in the innings, and scored 224 runs before they were all out. Only Karun Nair managed to score a half century from team India as he scored 57 runs from 109 balls.

India lost early wickets in the 1st innings, and continued to struggle with the momentum. While the Indian opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul fumbled in the 1st innings, England’s opening pair of Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett put up an impressive performance, Zak scored 64 runs and Ben settled for 43 before they were sent to the pavilion.

Harry Brook emerged as a top scorer for England with 53 runs from 64 balls in the first innings. England gained a lead of 23 runs after the 1st innings.

Team India tightened the screws for both its batting line-up and bowling attack in the 2nd innings. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had scored just 2 runs in the 1st innings, turned on the beast mode, as he smashed 118 runs from 164 balls in the 2nd innings. His opening partner KL Rahul, could however, only score 7 runs.

This time around, team India also saw three half centuries each from Akash Deep, the Dark Knight of the Indian cricket team across formats - Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar.

India nullified the lead, and went on to score 396 runs in the 2nd innings. England’s opening pair was met with fierce attacks by the Indian pace artillery, Zak Crawley was sent back on 14 runs, while his partner Ben Duckett scored an impressive 54 from 83 balls.

Joe Root stood up to the occasion with support from Harry Brook as both of them hit tons but were restricted to a narrow margin, as India won the game by 6 runs.

Siraj, who missed his seniors Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma at the slip cordon, emerged as the leading wicket taker for India in the final test match.

The leveller game serves as a huge morale boost for the new generation Indian test team.

--IANS

aa/