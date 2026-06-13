Trinamool MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay joins rebel faction, meets BJP leader Bhupender Yadav

Kolkata, June 13 (IANS) The rebellion in the Trinamool Congress Parliamentary Party in the Lok Sabha is becoming more evident as veteran party leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay has joined the rebel faction MPs.

Bandyopadhyay, the Kolkata Uttar MP of Trinamool Congress, was seen in a car with rebel party MP Satabdi Roy in Delhi on Saturday.

He left with Satabdi Roy in the same car from Delhi airport to meet the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav at the latter's residence.

From the airport, the two Trinamool leaders reached Bhupender Yadav's residence where a meeting had already started there.

During the last few days, several rounds of meetings have been held by the rebel Trinamool MPs at the residence of Union Minister Bhupender Yadav.

The rebel Trinamool faction is led by MPs Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Satabdi Roy. In such a situation, it is quite significant that Sudip Bandyopadhyay has also joined the rebel Trinamool leaders.

Sudip Bandyopadhyay left for Delhi from Kolkata on Saturday morning. Satabdi Roy also left for Delhi via the same flight.

After reaching Delhi, Sudip Bandyopadhyay left the airport in the same car with Birbhum rebel MP Satabdi Roy.

Since the West Bengal Assembly elections results were declared, internal conflicts have erupted in the Trinamool Congress. The previous ruling party in West Bengal has already lost the control of its Parliamentary Party in the state Assembly.

On June 1, the split in the Parliamentary Party was also evident in the Lok Sabha.

The majority of the Trinamool Congress MPs rebelled against party supremo Mamata Banerjee's control.

The chain of events is that when this 'MP rebellion' in the Trinamool Congress came to light on June 1, Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee were in Delhi.

On the one hand, when Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee were holding a meeting of the Opposition INDIA bloc, the split within Trinamool Congress was underway in the Lok Sabha. On the same day, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, one of the leaders leading the rebel Trinamool MPs, claimed that they have the support of about 20 party MPs and will join the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

Meanwhile, a document with signatures by 19 Trinamool MPs came to light on Friday. However, Sudip Bandyopadhyay's signature was not on it.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool MP from Kolkata Uttar visited Bhupender Yadav's residence with Satabdi Roy on Saturday, signalling the support of another MP within the rebel Trinamool faction.

--IANS

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