Klopp reaches agreement to take over as Germany coach

Berlin, July 12 (IANS) Jurgen Klopp and German Football Association (DFB) officials have reached an understanding on key elements of a possible contract for him to become Germany coach after opening direct negotiations in New York, the DFB said.

DFB president Bernd Neuendorf and vice-president Hans-Joachim Watzke met Klopp and his adviser Marc Kosicke on Friday in a conference room at the TWA Hotel at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The DFB statement read, “The DFB president Bernd Neuendorf and DFB vice-president Hans-Joachim Watzke held their first in-depth talks with Jürgen Klopp yesterday in New York regarding his potential appointment as national team coach. During the constructive exchange, an agreement was reached on the key points of a potential contract. Talks will continue next week."

The meeting lasted more than four hours and marked the first direct talks between the former Liverpool coach and the German football governing body over succeeding Julian Nagelsmann.

“Both sides are confident that the negotiations – subject to an agreement with Klopp’s current employer, Red Bull – can ultimately be successfully concluded. Any potential contract must be finalised in a joint meeting of the supervisory board and shareholders’ meeting of DFB GmbH & Co. KG," it added.

Klopp is under contract with Red Bull until 2029, meaning the company's approval is still required before he can take charge of the national team. Red Bull chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff is expected to become involved in the next stage of discussions after planning to travel to the United States at the start of the World Cup final week.

Klopp is expected to sign a contract running until 2030 after returning to Germany, while his long-time assistants Peter Krawietz and Pepijn Lijnders are also set to join him at the DFB.

Klopp also wants to contribute to structural matters within the DFB. Any final contract must be approved at a joint meeting of the supervisory board and shareholders' assembly of DFB.

Watzke, who worked closely with Klopp during their successful years together at Borussia Dortmund, had expressed confidence before the meeting. "I know that Jurgen loves Germany," Watzke said.

Klopp remains in the United States as a television expert for the rest of the World Cup.

—IANS

bc/