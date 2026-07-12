12 nations reaffirm commitment to free, open Indo-Pacific

Washington, July 12 (IANS) Twelve countries, led by the United States and including key Indo-Pacific partners, reaffirmed their commitment to a "free and open Indo-Pacific" and defended the rules-based international order, marking the 10th anniversary of the landmark 2016 arbitral tribunal ruling that rejected China's sweeping maritime claims in the South China Sea.

In a joint statement, the governments of the United States, Australia, Canada, Estonia, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, New Zealand, the Philippines, Romania, Slovenia and the United Kingdom reaffirmed their "unwavering commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific that is peaceful, stable, and rules-based, anchored in international law."

The statement commemorated the July 12, 2016, decision by the Arbitral Tribunal constituted under Annex VII of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), describing it as a "landmark and unanimous decision" on the South China Sea.

"We reaffirm that maritime disputes must be resolved peacefully and in accordance with UNCLOS," the statement said.

The 12 governments also reaffirmed that the award issued a decade ago "is a significant milestone and is final, legally binding, and definitive between China and the Philippines with respect to the maritime entitlements and claims addressed by the Arbitral Tribunal."

The countries reiterated the tribunal's finding that "there is no legal basis for China's expansive maritime claims in the South China Sea, including those based on 'historic rights'."

They also underscored "the importance of upholding freedom of navigation and overflight, as well as other internationally lawful uses of the sea, as reflected in UNCLOS."

The joint statement expressed concern over actions that could undermine regional stability, although it did not cite any specific incidents.

"We reiterate our strong opposition to any destabilising or unilateral actions including by force or coercion that threaten peace and stability in the region," it said.

The governments further reaffirmed "our strong opposition to the use of coast guard, military, and maritime militia forces to harass, obstruct, or intimidate lawful operations by other States at sea or in the air, and in so doing endanger the safety of personnel and fishermen and seriously degrade regional peace and security."

The statement urged all parties "to abide by the 2016 Award and resolve disputes peacefully through dialogue and other lawful mechanisms in accordance with international law."

Reaffirming support for ASEAN's vision for the region, the countries said they remained "steadfast in our support for a free and open Indo-Pacific" and reiterated their commitment to promoting "our shared vision with ASEAN of the South China Sea as a sea of peace, stability, cooperation, and prosperity driven by vibrant lawful commerce."

The South China Sea is one of the world's busiest maritime trade routes and is claimed in whole or in part by China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan. The competing claims have led to repeated confrontations involving coast guard and naval vessels, making the waterway a major strategic flashpoint in the Indo-Pacific.

On July 12, 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague ruled overwhelmingly in favour of the Philippines in a case brought under UNCLOS. The tribunal found that China's claims based on so-called "historic rights" had no legal basis under international law. Beijing rejected the ruling and has continued to maintain its position, while the United States and several allies have consistently called for adherence to the tribunal's decision and the rules-based international order.

--IANS

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