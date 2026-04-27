April 27, 2026 6:54 PM हिंदी

TMC MP injured in Hooghly attack, party blames BJP as violence erupts ahead of polls

TMC MP injured in Hooghly attack, party blames BJP as violence erupts ahead of polls

Kolkata, April 27 (IANS) Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP from Arambagh in West Bengal, Mitali Bag, was injured after she came under attack in Hooghly district’s Goghat on Monday afternoon while she was on her way to attend an election rally of party national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Her car was reportedly vandalised in the incident, and she sustained injuries while seated in the front seat beside the driver. The TMC MP accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters of carrying out the attack. She was later admitted to a hospital for treatment.

“Look how the BJP miscreants have vandalised the car. Voting has not started yet. Look how a woman’s voice is being suppressed,” the parliamentarian said, alleging that the attackers tried to kill her.

The BJP, however, denied the allegations and accused TMC workers of triggering the violence.

Former BJP Arambagh president and party candidate from Pursurah, Biman Ghosh, said, “Campaigning was going on here in support of candidate Prashant Digar. At that time, some miscreants led by Trinamool leader Sanjay Khan from Goghat attacked our workers with sticks, bricks, rods and guns. About 20 people have been admitted to the hospital, while around 50 people were injured. The BJP candidate’s car was vandalised. Mitali Bag is doing drama to cover up the incident.”

According to TMC sources, Mitali Bag was travelling from her residence to attend Abhishek Banerjee’s programme in Arambagh when her vehicle came under attack in Goghat.

Bag went live on social media shortly after the incident and alleged that BJP workers had attacked her convoy.

She further claimed that shattered glass pieces were strewn across the vehicle and that some fragments hit her body.

“I want to tell the people of Goghat and Arambagh that you can see how they are trying to suppress my voice. The way women are being tortured, I request mothers and sisters to unite and cast their vote. The BJP does not know how to accept defeat,” Bag said.

The TMC MP also criticised the Election Commission over the incident.

“Election Commission, you came to Arambagh and said that all Trinamool leaders and workers must be arrested. You must take responsibility for this,” she said.

Following the clash, the Election Commission has sought a detailed report from the district administration.

--IANS

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