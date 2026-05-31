After Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee attacked in Bengal

Kolkata, May 31 (IANS) Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee was injured while submitting a memorandum at Chanditala police station in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Sunday to protest the arrest and detention of party workers. He claimed that a stone was hurled at him.

The Trinamool MP was seen falling on the road with a head injury. He pointed his finger at BJP workers for the attack. However, the BJP has denied the allegation and said Banerjee faced the wrath of the people who have been tortured by his party.

Earlier, on Saturday, Trinamool General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee was attacked and harassed while visiting Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas district.

On Sunday morning, Kalyan Banerjee and Trinamool workers went to Chanditala police station to submit a memorandum. They were also protesting by sitting in front of the police station. It is alleged that a black flag was shown to him at that time and slogans were shouted. Kalyan said that stones were hurled at him from a distance at that time. One of them hit him on the head.

After this, Kalyan pointed his finger at the BJP and said, "Shuvendu Adhikari is a murderous Chief Minister. He wants to kill (us) by any means. My appeal to the people of Bengal is to be aware. Today, you are beating me, you are watching from afar. Tomorrow, when the BJP goons drag your daughter, no one will be by your side. As long as Trinamool exists, as long as Mamata Banerjee exists, we will fight."

The Trinamool MP also attacked the police. He said, "The Inspector-in-charge deliberately beat me up."

After that, Kalyan appealed to the people, saying, "Stay well. Stay healthy. But protest. People of Bengal, protest. Bengal has gone into the hands of goons. Freedom has been taken away. Protest, wherever you are. There are some people in our party who write poetry. They are BJP's scoundrels. Protest against them too”

On Saturday, Abhishek Banerjee went to the house of a Trinamool worker who died in alleged post-poll violence in Sonarpur. As soon as he reached the area, he was met with public anger. Shoes and eggs were thrown at him. Some also threw stones. The slogan ‘Chor Chor’ (thief) was also chanted. Abhishek was forced to wear a helmet to avoid injury. Even after that, his clothes were torn in the scuffle. He met the family of the dead Trinamool worker. Later, the police and central forces went to rescue him. The Trinamool General Secretary claimed that the attack was planned by the BJP.

--IANS

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