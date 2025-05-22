‘Tridev’ actress Sonam celebrates son’s 32nd birthday: You taught me compassion, empathy

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Actress Sonam, who is known for ‘Tridev’ and ‘Vishwatma’, is celebrating the 32nd birthday of her son. On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared an array of pictures featuring herself and her son, Gaurav Rai.

The carousel also had a picture of a chocolate cake. She also penned a long note in the caption, and spoke about her being a mother has armed her with so much strength.

She wrote, “To My dearest son, as you turn 32 today… It has been a privilege and a humbling experience being your mother. It has made me a better person than I had ever hoped or thought I could be… You taught me compassion & empathy towards others, not pity. You made me brave to embrace life as it comes through your challenges. You made me accept others just as they are, while struggling for others to accept you as you were and are. You taught me not to judge when every step of the way you were and are being judged”.

Sonam was married to producer-director Rajiv Rai, with whom she worked on ‘Tridev’ and ‘Vishwatma’. Their son was diagnosed with autism at an early age. In 1997, the couple left India for the UK after a failed attempt to kill him by hitmen believed to be working for the Mumbai underworld leader Abu Salem.

She further mentioned, “A very happy birthday, my dearest! I have always loved you as if it would be my last day with you. It’s not a morbid thought in any way, I am just not taking a chance with loving you any less, & I’m certainly not taking your love for granted which you have given me since you were a little baby. May the Almighty bless you always with the very best. Thank you for being a part of my life! I love you! Your Mom. A big shout out to parents & caregivers of children & adults with neurodiversity. Every day is a learning experience some times happy, sometimes humbling. One day at a time… lots of love to all of you as well. Stay Blessed always”.

Sonam and Rajiv initially lived in Los Angeles and then settled in Europe. However, the marriage deteriorated, and they got divorced officially in 2016 after 25 years.

