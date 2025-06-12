June 12, 2025 8:21 PM हिंदी

WTC Final: Cummins' six-for helps Australia bowl out South Africa for 138, take a 74-run lead

Pat Cummins' six-for helps Australia bowl out South Africa for 138 in first innings, take 74-run lead on Day 2 of the World Test Championship Final at the Lord's in London on Thursday. Photo credit: cricket.com.au

London, June 12 (IANS) Skipper Pat Cummins picked a sensational six-for as Australia bowled out South Africa for just 138 in 57.1 overs and took a 74-run lead on Day Two of the 2025 ICC World Test Championship Final at Lord’s here on Thursday.

After a promising first session, where 78 runs came despite the loss of skipper Temba Bavuma, it looked like South Africa could narrow the deficit more in the post-lunch session. But Cummins asked tough questions, to which the Proteas had no answers, as he picked 6-28 in his 18.1 overs and also completed 300 scalps in his Test career.

Cummins also became the first fast-bowling captain since 1982 to take a five-wicket haul at Lord's, where his name will be put on the honours board. He also found good support from his fellow pacers Mitchell Starc (2-41) and Josh Hazlewood (1-27).

Shortly after lunch, Cummins struck by having Kyle Verreynne trapped lbw, despite the duo crashing into each other. Replays showed that Verreynne got very far across, with the ball just clipping the top of the off-stump. One brought two for Cummins as Marco Jansen made a tame pushback to the bowler, giving him a simple catch off his own bowling.

Cummins got his fifer when he got away movement, and found the faintest of edges of David Bedingham’s bat, and was easily caught behind by the keeper, as the batter was dismissed for 45.

Shortly after Keshav Maharaj was run out in the pursuit of a tight second run, Cummins completed his six-for when Kagiso Rabada picked out a diving deep mid-wicket, as South Africa lost their last five wickets for 18 runs in 37 balls, giving Australia a crucial lead in their quest to retain the WTC mace.

Brief scores:

Australia 212 lead South Africa 138 in 57.1 overs (David Bedingham 45, Temba Bavuma 36; Pat Cummins 6-28, Mitchell Starc 2-41) by 74 runs

--IANS

nr/bsk/

