PGTI NexGen Forest Hill: Mari Muthu R moves into sole lead on Day Two

Mari Muthu R moves into sole lead on Day Two of the PGTI NexGen 2025 at the Forest Hill Golf & Country Club in S.A.S. Nagar, Punjab, on Thursday.

S.A.S. Nagar (Punjab), June 12 (IANS) Bengaluru’s Mari Muthu R. (61-64), the overnight joint leader, carded an even-par 64 to move into the sole lead at a total of three-under 125 on day two of the PGTI NexGen event being played at the Forest Hill Golf & Country Club in S.A.S. Nagar, Punjab.

Chandigarh-based 24-year-old Umed Kumar (61-66), the other overnight joint leader who is making his pro debut this week, returned a two-over 66 in round two to drop one spot and end the day in second place at a total of one-under 127.

Bangladesh’s Md Razu (65-65) was placed third at a total of two-over 130. The Forest Hill Golf & Country Club is a par-64 nine-hole course where the nine holes are played twice to comprise a round.

The cut was applied at 10-over 138. Forty-one professionals progressed to the third and final round.

Mari Muthu R., the overnight joint leader who is searching for his maiden professional title, made a slow start on Thursday with two birdies, three bogeys, and a double-bogey over the first 12 holes, where he struggled with his putting.

After being three-over for the day through 12 holes, the 40-year-old Mari Muthu made a splendid recovery with three birdies over the last six holes, landing his wedge shots within four feet on all three occasions.

Mari Muthu said, “It was very windy, therefore it was tough to control the shots, and that reflected in the scores. My wedge play and chipping were excellent for the second straight day. But it was an ordinary day with the putter for me. I missed a lot of short putts.

“I managed to regain my momentum from the 13th hole onwards, where I hit a terrific chip shot to set up a tap-in birdie. Thereafter, I played very well till the end. I now feel confident going into the final round.”

Umed Kumar made two bogeys during his second round of 66.

Tricity lad Umed Kumar made his professional debut in style on Wednesday as he shot a three-under 61 to jointly lead the opening round along with Bengaluru’s Mari Muthu R. in the fourth event of the PGTI NexGen season.

While Umed Kumar, the 24-year-old from Chandimandir’s SEPTA golf course, struck four birdies and a bogey, Mari Muthu came up with six birdies and three bogeys. Sachin Chouhan of Mhow was placed third at one-under 63, while Kolkata’s Irfan Ali Mollah carded an even-par 64 to be placed fourth.

