BJP leaders reflect on PM Modi's enduring legacy on his 75th birthday

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) As India marks the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, tributes from across the political spectrum have poured in, not merely in celebration, but in reverence for a leader whose influence has transcended governance and entered the realm of personal transformation.

Among those who offered heartfelt reflections was V.D. Sharma, former Madhya Pradesh BJP President, who recalled his early encounters with Prime Minister Modi during his student activism days with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

"It was at the national convention in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, where PM Modi, the then Chief Minister of Gujarat, spoke words that continue to shape my approach to public life," BJP leader Sharma said.

He recounted PM Modi's resolute pledge to make Gujarat self-reliant in power, despite bureaucratic resistance -- a promise that was fulfilled through sheer will and strategic planning.

"I have adopted his (PM Modi's) words: 'Mana ki andhera ghana hai, lekin diya jalana kahan mana hai' — even in the darkest hour, who forbids the lighting of a lamp?" Manju Sharma, Member of Parliament from Jaipur, offered a deeply personal tribute to the Prime Minister.

"The warmth and amiable personality of the illustrious Prime Minister has always inspired me and countless BJP workers," she said.

Recalling her time working with PM Modi in 1988, when he served as Gujarat BJP Organisation General Secretary, she spoke of the values he instilled -- service, dedication, and disciplined organisation.

She shared a poignant memory of PM Modi speaking to her father in his final days.

"Papa Ji told him, 'You are increasing the pride of the country,' to which PM Modi replied, 'I have learned from you only.' That moment revealed not only the depth of their bond, but the humility and grace that define ModiJi's leadership."

Vijender Gupta, Delhi Assembly Speaker and BJP MLA from Rohini, reflected on his three-decade association with Prime Minister Modi.

"When I saw him as an organisation Minister, I witnessed his unique ability to guide and uplift workers," he said.

He recalled a moment when he approached PM Modi with a set of challenges.

"He (PM Modi) told me, 'The problem should be seen as a solution — work on what can be its solution.' That philosophy has guided my path ever since."

As the nation celebrates Prime Minister Modi's birthday on Wednesday, these tributes serve as more than ceremonial praise.

They are testaments to a leadership style that blends vision with empathy, resolve with humility, and public service with personal connection.

In the words of those who have walked alongside him, PM Narendra Modi is not merely a statesman — he is a source of enduring inspiration.

